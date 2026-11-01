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New IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit Explains 'VAYU' Vision, Says Restoring Combat Strength Will Be His Foremost Task

New Delhi: Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday said restoring the Indian Air Force's sanctioned fighter squadron strength, advancing self-reliance in terms of platforms and weapon systems and ensuring tri-services synergy will be his top priorities.

A day after assuming charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Dixit outlined his core focus areas under the acronym VAYU, defining his vision as Vigilance and operational readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (tactical innovation), and Unity of effort across the tri-services.

New IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit Explains 'VAYU' Vision, Says Restoring Combat Strength Will Be His Foremost Task (PTI)

"Our security environment remains demanding. In addition, the character of war is being reshaped by new technologies and systems like drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber, AI and the electromagnetic spectrum," he said while addressing the IAF officials during a Guard of Honour ceremony at the Air Force Station here.

"The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he said.

Explaining the four pillars of his VAYU vision, the Chief of Air Staff said restoring the IAF's combat strength towards the sanctioned level will also be his "foremost task".

"V is for Vigilance and readiness. Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit along with each and every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment's notice," he stressed.