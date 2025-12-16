ETV Bharat / bharat

Restoration Of Statehood, Shifting Of Jammu Kashmir Prisoners Key To Democratic Normalcy As NC MPs Meet Amit Shah

Srinagar: The newly elected Rajya Sabha members from National Conference sought restoration of statehood, shifting inmates from outside jails and business rules, describing them as key to restoring trust and democratic normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation of three Member of Parliaments led by Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a formal memorandum of "collective concerns” on humanitarian, constitutional and democratic issues of the people.

The MPs described the three demands as “central to restoring trust, dignity and democratic normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir. “This is not merely an administrative matter, but a test of our collective commitment to constitutional values, federalism and human compassion,” said Chowdry in a two-page letter which was released to media.

Alongside Sajad Kitchloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, they noted that the continued delay in restoring statehood is causing “democratic, administrative, and emotional distress and is increasingly felt as a denial of constitutional dignity”.

“We humbly urge the central government to initiate clear, concrete and time-bound steps for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir in keeping with constitutional principles, judicial observations and the assurances already given at the highest level,” wrote Chowdry, recalling the promise of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah on the floor of the Parliament on the restoration of statehood.