Restoration Of Statehood, Shifting Of Jammu Kashmir Prisoners Key To Democratic Normalcy As NC MPs Meet Amit Shah
The three-member delegation led by Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan also submitted a formal memorandum during their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 11:40 PM IST
Srinagar: The newly elected Rajya Sabha members from National Conference sought restoration of statehood, shifting inmates from outside jails and business rules, describing them as key to restoring trust and democratic normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
A delegation of three Member of Parliaments led by Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a formal memorandum of "collective concerns” on humanitarian, constitutional and democratic issues of the people.
The MPs described the three demands as “central to restoring trust, dignity and democratic normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir. “This is not merely an administrative matter, but a test of our collective commitment to constitutional values, federalism and human compassion,” said Chowdry in a two-page letter which was released to media.
Alongside Sajad Kitchloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, they noted that the continued delay in restoring statehood is causing “democratic, administrative, and emotional distress and is increasingly felt as a denial of constitutional dignity”.
“We humbly urge the central government to initiate clear, concrete and time-bound steps for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir in keeping with constitutional principles, judicial observations and the assurances already given at the highest level,” wrote Chowdry, recalling the promise of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah on the floor of the Parliament on the restoration of statehood.
The trio, alongside BJP MP Sat Sharma, was elected from Jammu and Kashmir in October and were attending their maiden ongoing session in the Parliament. Chowdry sought a policy review on shifting detainees from Jammu and Kashmir to prisons outside the region and release of inmates against whom serious charges could not be established, describing the existing practice as "punishment for poverty."
He highlighted that thousands of families suffer as they face financial exhaustion and humiliating procedures while attempting to visit detainees outside. “Many of these families do not have the financial means to travel long distances, engage legal counsel, or even meet their family members once….We have met mothers who only wish to see their sons once before they die and children who have grown up seeing their fathers only in photographs. In several cases, detainees continue to remain incarcerated despite serious charges not having been proven,” the letter added.
The MP and senior NC leader said that Kashmiri is not a born criminal nor a threat and he equally is a human being and an Indian citizen deserving dignity, justice, and compassion.
“The continued lodging of prisoners far from their homes inflicts suffering not only on detainees but also on innocent families, amounting to punishment for poverty rather than for guilt,” said Chowdry. The delegation also raised the issue of "Business Rules" for the demarcation of powers between the elected government and Lok Bhawan.
“We respectfully request that the Business Rules be notified at the earliest so that governance is conducted smoothly, transparently, and in accordance with democratic norms and constitutional propriety,” he said.
