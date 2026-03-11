ETV Bharat / bharat

Resolution Seeking Removal Of Om Birla As Speaker Defeated By Voice Vote In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by a voice vote. Amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition seeking an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, announced that the no-confidence motion was defeated.

Pal urged the opposition to take their seats so that he could put the motion to a vote. But as the protests continued, he sought the vote of the House, and the resolution was rejected by a voice vote, following which he adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, the home minister hit out at the opposition for bringing the motion for the removal of Birla as Speaker.

The opposition objected to certain remarks of Shah and started shouting slogans, disrupted the proceedings and sought an apology from him. Responding to the two-day-long debate, Shah asserted that the House will be run by its own rules and not by the rules of a party.

"It is not an ordinary occurrence as after nearly four decades, such a motion has been brought against the speaker," he said.