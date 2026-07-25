When Ministers Resign: Two - UPA And NDA - Political Eras, Two Ideas Of Accountability
The contrast between the UPA governments led by Manmohan Singh and the NDA governments led by PM Modi is particularly striking. Reports Jayan Komath
Published : July 25, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: When a Union minister walks out of office amid a political storm, the resignation is rarely about one individual alone.
In India's parliamentary democracy, ministerial resignations have often reflected a much larger struggle between political accountability, public pressure, institutional responsibility and the ability of governments to withstand criticism.
The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following the prolonged controversy surrounding the NEET examination and sustained demands for accountability, has once again brought that debate to the centre of national politics.
It also provides an opportunity to look back at how successive governments have responded when ministers faced serious allegations, administrative failures or intense public pressure.
The contrast between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments led by Dr Manmohan Singh and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is particularly striking.
Since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and subsequently led governments after the 2019 and 2024 general elections, there have been at least three major occasions when demands for the resignation of Union ministers generated intense political controversy.
In the earlier instances, however, the ministers concerned did not resign. The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan therefore represents a significant departure from the pattern.
The manner in which governments respond to allegations against their ministers is ultimately a test of political accountability.
Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Mullappally Ramachandran, who served as a Union minister in the governments of both P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, believes the approach of the Congress-led governments was fundamentally different.
According to Ramachandran, the governments of the Congress era generally responded to allegations through internal discussion and debate.
"Debate, discuss and dissent. That was the method followed during the Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh periods," he told ETV Bharat.
When allegations were made against ministers, he said, the issues would be discussed in party forums as well as in the Cabinet. Ministers facing allegations would be given an opportunity to explain their position. If the party and government leadership became convinced that there was substance in the allegations, the concerned minister would be persuaded to step down.
Ramachandran argues that the NDA period has witnessed a different political culture.
"Everything is Modi. At the most, discussions may extend to Amit Shah. The decision-making is concentrated at the top," he said, arguing that the present government has generally been less willing to respond to political protests and demands for ministerial resignations.
Whether one agrees entirely with that assessment or not, the record of the two political eras offers enough material for a serious comparison.
The UPA Years: When Allegations Frequently Led To Resignations
During the 10 years of Manmohan Singh's premiership from 2004 to 2014, around 30 Union ministers resigned at different points for various reasons. At least 10 of those departures were connected to allegations, controversies, criminal cases or political pressure.
The first prominent resignation came from Shibu Soren. He resigned as Union minister in July 2004 after an arrest warrant was issued against him. He subsequently returned to the Union Cabinet, but resigned again in 2006 after being convicted in a murder case.
In 2005, Foreign Minister Natwar Singh resigned after his name figured in the controversy surrounding the United Nations' Oil-for-Food programme in Iraq.
The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks led to the resignation of Home Minister Shivraj Patil. His handling of the security situation had already attracted criticism, and his habit of changing clothes several times on the day of the attacks became a subject of intense public and political criticism.
The second Manmohan Singh government witnessed a particularly large number of ministerial departures.
Telecom Minister A Raja resigned in November 2010 amid the 2G spectrum controversy. The issue became one of the biggest political scandals of the UPA era and eventually triggered a major political battle over corruption and government accountability.
In April 2010, Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor resigned amid the controversy surrounding a cricket team for the Indian Premier League - the Kochi Tuskers. Allegations had emerged over the involvement of his then-wife Sunanda Pushkar and the reported value of her stake in the consortium.
Textiles Minister Dayanidhi Maran resigned in July 2011 amid allegations related to the Aircel-Maxis deal.
MSME Minister Virbhadra Singh resigned in June 2012 following his conviction in a corruption case.
The resignations continued into 2013.
Railway Minister Pawan Bansal resigned in May 2013 after the CBI investigation into allegations that his nephew had accepted a bribe in connection with the appointment of a railway employee.
Law Minister Ashwani Kumar also resigned in May 2013 amid allegations that he had interfered with the CBI's status report in the coal-block allocation case.
These resignations came in different circumstances and cannot be treated as identical. Yet, collectively, they created a political culture in which allegations against ministers could eventually result in their departure from office.
That was particularly true in a coalition government where political allies, opposition parties, Parliament, the media and civil society could exert pressure on the government.
The Modi Years: Resignation Became The Exception
The political environment changed significantly after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's strong parliamentary position during the first two Modi governments gave the government greater political stability and reduced its dependence on coalition partners.
The result was a different approach to ministerial controversies.
In the three Modi governments, only a small number of ministers have resigned specifically amid major allegations. The resignation of M J Akbar in October 2018 following allegations during the #MeToo movement was one of the most prominent examples.
Other ministers have been removed or shifted during Cabinet reshuffles, but such changes were generally presented as part of restructuring or performance assessment rather than as direct political accountability for a controversy.
The 2021 Cabinet reshuffle, for example, saw Health Minister Harsh Vardhan leave the government. The BJP presented the changes as part of a broader Cabinet reorganisation rather than as a resignation forced by political pressure.
The contrast with the UPA period is therefore significant.
During the Modi era, the government's broad approach has generally been to defend ministers facing political criticism, allow investigations to proceed or make changes through Cabinet reshuffles.
Smriti Irani And The Rohith Vemula controversy
The Education Ministry has itself been at the centre of controversy before the NEET crisis.
The death of University of Hyderabad research scholar Rohith Vemula generated nationwide protests and intense criticism of the then Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani.
Rohith Vemula had been expelled from his university hostel along with other students and later died by suicide. His death triggered a major political confrontation, with the opposition demanding accountability from the government and particularly questioning the role of the Education Ministry.
Yet Smriti Irani did not resign. She was subsequently moved to the Textile Ministry.
The episode became another example cited by critics who argued that the Modi government generally preferred to protect ministers facing political controversies rather than accept their resignation.
Ajay Mishra and Lakhimpur Kheri
One of the strongest demands for a minister's resignation during the Modi years came after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The incident took place on October 3, 2021, during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the three controversial agricultural laws introduced by the Union government.
An SUV allegedly linked to the convoy of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, ran over protesting farmers. Four farmers were among those killed in the incident.
The demand for Ajay Mishra's resignation became intense.
Opposition parties, farmers' organisations and activists argued that a minister whose son was accused in such a serious case should not continue in the Union Home Ministry.
The government, however, did not accept the demand.
Ajay Mishra continued as Minister of State for Home Affairs and completed his term.
The BJP's position was that there was no evidence establishing the Union minister's personal involvement in the incident.
The political consequences nevertheless continued.
Ajay Mishra, who represented the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, contested the 2024 election from the same seat but lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Utkarsh Verma.
The Lakhimpur Kheri controversy also became part of the much larger farmers' movement that eventually forced the Modi government to withdraw the three agricultural laws.
The farmers' agitation began in November 2020 and continued for more than a year. It finally ended in December 2021 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three laws in November.
The episode remains one of the strongest examples of how sustained mass mobilisation can compel a government with a strong parliamentary majority to reverse a major policy decision.
Ashwini Vaishnaw And The Balasore tragedy
Another major demand for ministerial resignation followed the Balasore train disaster in Odisha on June 2, 2023.
The collision involving the Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train became one of India's worst railway disasters in recent years.
The tragedy claimed 275 lives, according to official figures.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw faced intense criticism, with opposition parties demanding that he accept moral responsibility and resign.
The government, however, rejected those demands.
A CBI investigation announced by the Union government subsequently focused on failures in the signalling system as a key factor in the disaster.
Once again, the government chose to retain the minister rather than accept the opposition's demand for resignation.
The NEET Crisis And Dharmendra Pradhan
The controversy surrounding the NEET examination represented a different kind of challenge.
Unlike a single administrative accident or an isolated allegation, the issue affected millions of students who had spent years preparing for one of India's most competitive entrance examinations.
Allegations of paper leaks and irregularities created widespread anger and eventually forced authorities to take steps, including the cancellation and re-examination of the affected examination.
For students and their families, the issue was deeply personal.
Medical education in India involves years of preparation, enormous financial expenditure and intense competition. Many families borrow money or spend their life savings to prepare their children for entrance examinations.
The controversy therefore became much more than a political dispute.
It became a question of trust.
The death by suicide of 17-year-old NEET aspirant Kahaan Prashant Patel in Ahmedabad further underlined the human consequences of the crisis.
Kahaan's father, advocate Prashantkumar Dhramshibhai Patel, later said that his son had been deeply upset and angry about the examination controversy.
The demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation grew steadily.
The nascent outfit Cockroach Janata Party launched a student agitation that continued for 35 days, demanding that Pradhan accept responsibility and step down.
Opposition parties, including the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), also joined the demand.
The protests and political pressure continued over an extended period.
Pradhan's resignation therefore needs to be viewed as the culmination of several factors: the NEET controversy, student anger, opposition mobilisation, public criticism and sustained protests.
It was not the result of any one protest alone.
The resignation was significant because it represented the first major departure from the Modi government's previous pattern of resisting demands for a minister's resignation in the face of intense political pressure.
The Rafale Controversy
The first Modi government's most prominent political controversies included the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.
The government entered into an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party alleged that the deal involved corruption and that the price was significantly higher than the terms associated with an earlier agreement negotiated during the UPA period.
The controversy continued for years, both inside and outside Parliament.
The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court.
The court found no basis to interfere with the deal, though the Congress continued to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation.
The opposition, however, did not receive sufficient support from other political parties to turn the demand into a major institutional inquiry.
The Rafale controversy did not lead to the resignation of any minister, but it became a defining political issue of the first Modi government.
The Nirav Modi-PNB controversy
The Punjab National Bank fraud involving businessman Nirav Modi also became a major political confrontation.
The fraud, estimated at around ₹14,357 crore, triggered allegations from the opposition that the Modi government had failed to prevent the financial scandal and had allowed economic offenders such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya to leave India.
The Congress repeatedly highlighted a photograph showing Nirav Modi alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum in Davos and used the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' as part of its political campaign.
The BJP and Prime Minister Modi rejected the allegations and countered that the roots of the banking fraud lay in the failures of the previous UPA government.
The controversy, like Rafale, did not result in a ministerial resignation.
But it demonstrated another feature of the Modi era: Major political controversies did not necessarily translate into ministerial exits.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh And The Wrestlers' Protest
The controversy involving BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was another major challenge for the ruling party, although he was not a Union minister.
The allegations against Brij Bhushan, then president of the Wrestling Federation of India, involved sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
Some of India's most celebrated athletes, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and former world champion Vinesh Phogat, joined the public campaign demanding action.
The protests attracted national and international attention.
The images of protesting wrestlers being detained and, in some instances, dragged away by police in Delhi generated widespread criticism.
After prolonged protests, an FIR was eventually registered against Brij Bhushan.
The case subsequently went through the judicial process, and he was later discharged by the trial court.
Yet the controversy created significant political pressure on the BJP.
The demand was not merely for legal action but also for his resignation as MP and removal from positions of influence.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP did not renominate Brij Bhushan from Kaiserganj. His son Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded instead.
The episode again demonstrated the growing importance of public movements in forcing political parties to respond even when formal ministerial resignations are not involved.
UPA Versus NDA: What Does The Comparison Really Tell Us?
The comparison between the UPA and NDA eras must be made carefully.
The UPA was a coalition government. Its survival depended on negotiations with several political parties. Its ministers were therefore exposed to pressure from allies as well as from the opposition.
The Modi government, particularly in its first two terms, enjoyed the strength of a powerful parliamentary majority.
That difference in political structure inevitably influenced the way governments responded to controversies.
In parliamentary democracies, ministerial responsibility can extend beyond personal culpability. A minister may resign because an institution under his or her control has failed. The resignation can be an acceptance of political and moral responsibility even when the minister is not personally accused of committing the alleged wrongdoing.
This is where the UPA and NDA approaches appear different.
The UPA era saw more frequent ministerial exits in the face of controversies, allegations and political pressure.
The NDA era, until the Pradhan episode, largely demonstrated a greater willingness to defend ministers and continue with them despite demands for resignation.
The question is whether this represents stronger political stability or weaker political accountability.
The answer depends largely on one's political perspective.
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