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When Ministers Resign: Two - UPA And NDA - Political Eras, Two Ideas Of Accountability

New Delhi: When a Union minister walks out of office amid a political storm, the resignation is rarely about one individual alone.

In India's parliamentary democracy, ministerial resignations have often reflected a much larger struggle between political accountability, public pressure, institutional responsibility and the ability of governments to withstand criticism.

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following the prolonged controversy surrounding the NEET examination and sustained demands for accountability, has once again brought that debate to the centre of national politics.

Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)

It also provides an opportunity to look back at how successive governments have responded when ministers faced serious allegations, administrative failures or intense public pressure.

The contrast between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments led by Dr Manmohan Singh and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is particularly striking.

Since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and subsequently led governments after the 2019 and 2024 general elections, there have been at least three major occasions when demands for the resignation of Union ministers generated intense political controversy.

In the earlier instances, however, the ministers concerned did not resign. The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan therefore represents a significant departure from the pattern.

The manner in which governments respond to allegations against their ministers is ultimately a test of political accountability.

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Mullappally Ramachandran, who served as a Union minister in the governments of both P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, believes the approach of the Congress-led governments was fundamentally different.

According to Ramachandran, the governments of the Congress era generally responded to allegations through internal discussion and debate.

"Debate, discuss and dissent. That was the method followed during the Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh periods," he told ETV Bharat.

Ajay Mishra (ANI)

When allegations were made against ministers, he said, the issues would be discussed in party forums as well as in the Cabinet. Ministers facing allegations would be given an opportunity to explain their position. If the party and government leadership became convinced that there was substance in the allegations, the concerned minister would be persuaded to step down.

Ramachandran argues that the NDA period has witnessed a different political culture.

"Everything is Modi. At the most, discussions may extend to Amit Shah. The decision-making is concentrated at the top," he said, arguing that the present government has generally been less willing to respond to political protests and demands for ministerial resignations.

Whether one agrees entirely with that assessment or not, the record of the two political eras offers enough material for a serious comparison.

The UPA Years: When Allegations Frequently Led To Resignations

During the 10 years of Manmohan Singh's premiership from 2004 to 2014, around 30 Union ministers resigned at different points for various reasons. At least 10 of those departures were connected to allegations, controversies, criminal cases or political pressure.

Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)

The first prominent resignation came from Shibu Soren. He resigned as Union minister in July 2004 after an arrest warrant was issued against him. He subsequently returned to the Union Cabinet, but resigned again in 2006 after being convicted in a murder case.

In 2005, Foreign Minister Natwar Singh resigned after his name figured in the controversy surrounding the United Nations' Oil-for-Food programme in Iraq.

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks led to the resignation of Home Minister Shivraj Patil. His handling of the security situation had already attracted criticism, and his habit of changing clothes several times on the day of the attacks became a subject of intense public and political criticism.

The second Manmohan Singh government witnessed a particularly large number of ministerial departures.

Telecom Minister A Raja resigned in November 2010 amid the 2G spectrum controversy. The issue became one of the biggest political scandals of the UPA era and eventually triggered a major political battle over corruption and government accountability.

In April 2010, Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor resigned amid the controversy surrounding a cricket team for the Indian Premier League - the Kochi Tuskers. Allegations had emerged over the involvement of his then-wife Sunanda Pushkar and the reported value of her stake in the consortium.

Textiles Minister Dayanidhi Maran resigned in July 2011 amid allegations related to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

MSME Minister Virbhadra Singh resigned in June 2012 following his conviction in a corruption case.

The resignations continued into 2013.

Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

Railway Minister Pawan Bansal resigned in May 2013 after the CBI investigation into allegations that his nephew had accepted a bribe in connection with the appointment of a railway employee.

Law Minister Ashwani Kumar also resigned in May 2013 amid allegations that he had interfered with the CBI's status report in the coal-block allocation case.

These resignations came in different circumstances and cannot be treated as identical. Yet, collectively, they created a political culture in which allegations against ministers could eventually result in their departure from office.

That was particularly true in a coalition government where political allies, opposition parties, Parliament, the media and civil society could exert pressure on the government.

The Modi Years: Resignation Became The Exception

The political environment changed significantly after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's strong parliamentary position during the first two Modi governments gave the government greater political stability and reduced its dependence on coalition partners.

The result was a different approach to ministerial controversies.

In the three Modi governments, only a small number of ministers have resigned specifically amid major allegations. The resignation of M J Akbar in October 2018 following allegations during the #MeToo movement was one of the most prominent examples.

Other ministers have been removed or shifted during Cabinet reshuffles, but such changes were generally presented as part of restructuring or performance assessment rather than as direct political accountability for a controversy.

The 2021 Cabinet reshuffle, for example, saw Health Minister Harsh Vardhan leave the government. The BJP presented the changes as part of a broader Cabinet reorganisation rather than as a resignation forced by political pressure.

The contrast with the UPA period is therefore significant.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (PTI)

During the Modi era, the government's broad approach has generally been to defend ministers facing political criticism, allow investigations to proceed or make changes through Cabinet reshuffles.

Smriti Irani And The Rohith Vemula controversy

The Education Ministry has itself been at the centre of controversy before the NEET crisis.

The death of University of Hyderabad research scholar Rohith Vemula generated nationwide protests and intense criticism of the then Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Rohith Vemula had been expelled from his university hostel along with other students and later died by suicide. His death triggered a major political confrontation, with the opposition demanding accountability from the government and particularly questioning the role of the Education Ministry.

Yet Smriti Irani did not resign. She was subsequently moved to the Textile Ministry.

The episode became another example cited by critics who argued that the Modi government generally preferred to protect ministers facing political controversies rather than accept their resignation.

Ajay Mishra and Lakhimpur Kheri

One of the strongest demands for a minister's resignation during the Modi years came after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The incident took place on October 3, 2021, during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the three controversial agricultural laws introduced by the Union government.

An SUV allegedly linked to the convoy of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, ran over protesting farmers. Four farmers were among those killed in the incident.

The demand for Ajay Mishra's resignation became intense.

Opposition parties, farmers' organisations and activists argued that a minister whose son was accused in such a serious case should not continue in the Union Home Ministry.

The government, however, did not accept the demand.

Ajay Mishra continued as Minister of State for Home Affairs and completed his term.

The BJP's position was that there was no evidence establishing the Union minister's personal involvement in the incident.

The political consequences nevertheless continued.

Ajay Mishra, who represented the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, contested the 2024 election from the same seat but lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Utkarsh Verma.