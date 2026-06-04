Residents Of Three Indian Cities Most At Risk From Rising Global Temperatures: Oxford University Study
The paper, published in Sustainable Cities and Societies, looked at key indicators of risk across hazard exposure, vulnerability, and coping capacity, reports Anushree.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three Indian cities, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Madurai are among the top 10 in the world whose residents are most at risk from rising global temperatures.
The cities were ranked as per a research conducted by the University of Oxford which analysed 205 cities across the globe to determine where people are most at risk from rising global temperatures. The paper, published on Thursday in Sustainable Cities and Societies, looked at key indicators of risk across hazard exposure, vulnerability, and coping capacity.
While Ahmedabad is ranked second in the list, Nagpur is fourth and Madurai seventh. As per the research and its findings, India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ghana host the largest number of cities with high risk scores, and more than 95 per cent of the most at-risk cities are in South and Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Major tourist destinations and international business hubs, including Cairo (Egypt), Bangkok (Thailand), Hanoi (Vietnam) and Jaipur (India) are also ranked in the top 50. All heatwaves are now more intense and more likely due to climate change; extreme heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather, killing about half a million people each year. More than a third of heat deaths can now be attributed to climate change.
There is also a high likelihood of a strong or very strong El Niño starting in the next few months, which will drive global temperatures even higher and will cause extra heat in South and Southeast Asia, Southeastern Africa and parts of Central and South America. The El Niño comes on top of a world that is already about 1.4°C hotter than in pre-industrial times due to climate change, and could lead 2027 to be as hot as 1.6°C.
Top 10 highest risk scores
1. Al Basrah, Iraq
2. Ahmadabad, India
3. Bamako, Mali
4. Nagpur, India
5. Quezon City, Philippines
6. Baghdad, Iraq
7. Madurai, India
8. Faisalabad, Pakistan
9. Lagos, Nigeria
10. Hyderabad, Pakistan
The analysis identifies the city of Al Basrah in Iraq as the world’s most at-risk. “It isn’t just exposure to hot temperatures that matters for risk,” explains lead author Nethmi Jayaratne Kariyawasam, a DPhil researcher at the Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment.
“Our study highlights the importance of multi-faceted global heat risk assessments, which reveal the diverse pathways through which urban heat risk emerges. In many major cities, particularly across Asia and Africa, extreme heat coincides with high vulnerability and limited coping capacity. This combination can substantially increase heat risk and, in some cases, have life-threatening consequences,” says Kariyawasam.
The study ranks 205 cities with a population of over 1 million, and defines a core set of risk indicators that allows for consistent cross-city comparison, rather than providing an exhaustive account of all factors that influence urban heat risk.
The factors considered include the demographic and socioeconomic conditions that increase susceptibility to heat-related illness and mortality, such as age and financial means, as well as access to cooling infrastructure such as air conditioning, and ecological buffers such as tree cover.
Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford, who co-supervised Nethmi’s research said, “Our study shows that heat risk planning needs to explicitly address not just exposure to high temperatures, but vulnerability and coping capacity. Air conditioning demand is increasing worldwide, but many cannot afford it. And if we over-rely on this energy-intensive form of cooling, we risk further global warming in a vicious cycle. In order to scale adaptation and thermal comfort for all, we must consider a nuanced approach to keeping people safe, sequencing solutions with passive cooling and low-energy technologies such as fans and coolers being the first step.”
Jesus Lizana, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford and co-supervisor of the research, said, "This study provides the first globally harmonised and directly comparable assessment of urban heat risk across cities worldwide. This provides a powerful tool for identifying where adaptation efforts are most urgently needed and, in the future, as datasets continue to improve, future iterations of this framework could support the monitoring of climate adaptation progress and urban heat resilience at the global scale."
The study highlights cities such as Ahmedabad in India and Karachi in Pakistan which are implementing more heat safety measures, and also the cities where these are still lacking, for example in Al Basrah in Iraq, Kano in Nigeria and Bamako in Mali
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