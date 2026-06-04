ETV Bharat / bharat

Residents Of Three Indian Cities Most At Risk From Rising Global Temperatures: Oxford University Study

Hyderabad: Three Indian cities, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Madurai are among the top 10 in the world whose residents are most at risk from rising global temperatures.

The cities were ranked as per a research conducted by the University of Oxford which analysed 205 cities across the globe to determine where people are most at risk from rising global temperatures. The paper, published on Thursday in Sustainable Cities and Societies, looked at key indicators of risk across hazard exposure, vulnerability, and coping capacity.

While Ahmedabad is ranked second in the list, Nagpur is fourth and Madurai seventh. As per the research and its findings, India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ghana host the largest number of cities with high risk scores, and more than 95 per cent of the most at-risk cities are in South and Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Major tourist destinations and international business hubs, including Cairo (Egypt), Bangkok (Thailand), Hanoi (Vietnam) and Jaipur (India) are also ranked in the top 50. All heatwaves are now more intense and more likely due to climate change; extreme heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather, killing about half a million people each year. More than a third of heat deaths can now be attributed to climate change.

People drink sweetened water distributed by volunteers along a street on a hot summer day in Amritsar (AFP)

There is also a high likelihood of a strong or very strong El Niño starting in the next few months, which will drive global temperatures even higher and will cause extra heat in South and Southeast Asia, Southeastern Africa and parts of Central and South America. The El Niño comes on top of a world that is already about 1.4°C hotter than in pre-industrial times due to climate change, and could lead 2027 to be as hot as 1.6°C.

Top 10 highest risk scores

1. Al Basrah, Iraq

2. Ahmadabad, India

3. Bamako, Mali

4. Nagpur, India

5. Quezon City, Philippines

6. Baghdad, Iraq