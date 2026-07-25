ETV Bharat / bharat

Residents Of Remote Kasturmeta In Chhattisgarh Complain Of Being Supplied Spoilt Rations

Narayanpur: Serious negligence in distribution of rations under the public distribution system (PDS) to the people of Kasturmeta area in Narayanpur has come to light, raising questions over the claims of the administration about making special efforts to provide basic amenities in the remote areas. Following the announcement of the end of armed Naxalism in Chhattisgarh on March 31, the administration has stepped up efforts to provide the people with ration supplies for three months, while looking at the difficulties posed by rains in transportation.

A large quantity of foodgrains has been spoiled because of rainwater dripping from the roof of the fair price shop. It is alleged that this wet ration was dried and distributed among the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Sarpanch of the village has disclosed that the loss has been evaluated and the roof will be repaired soon.

Kasturmeta village is located far from the Narayanpur district headquarters and is a major ration distribution centre for the residents of around 10 surrounding villages. Anticipating transportation disruptions during the rainy season, the administration provided a three-month supply of rations to the villagers. However, due to a lack of proper storage and maintenance, complaints are now emerging that poor beneficiaries are receiving spoiled rations.

The villagers disclosed that they were facing problems with insects infesting the grains in rice. When the fair price shop was inspected by an ETV Bharat team, it appeared to be in a state of disarray. Upon arrival, the ration shop was found closed and was later opened on the insistence of the villagers.

Wet and rotten jute bags were scattered throughout the shop. Several sacks were lying open while revealing rotten remnants of rice and other grains. Some rations had been damaged by rainwater and appeared to be infested with insects. A portion of the shop was smelling foul because of rat droppings and filth. No effective arrangements were visible for the safe storage of ration items.