Residents Of Remote Kasturmeta In Chhattisgarh Complain Of Being Supplied Spoilt Rations
A large quantity of foodgrains spoiled because of rainwater dripping from the roof of the fair price shop was allegedly dried and distributed.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Narayanpur: Serious negligence in distribution of rations under the public distribution system (PDS) to the people of Kasturmeta area in Narayanpur has come to light, raising questions over the claims of the administration about making special efforts to provide basic amenities in the remote areas. Following the announcement of the end of armed Naxalism in Chhattisgarh on March 31, the administration has stepped up efforts to provide the people with ration supplies for three months, while looking at the difficulties posed by rains in transportation.
A large quantity of foodgrains has been spoiled because of rainwater dripping from the roof of the fair price shop. It is alleged that this wet ration was dried and distributed among the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Sarpanch of the village has disclosed that the loss has been evaluated and the roof will be repaired soon.
Kasturmeta village is located far from the Narayanpur district headquarters and is a major ration distribution centre for the residents of around 10 surrounding villages. Anticipating transportation disruptions during the rainy season, the administration provided a three-month supply of rations to the villagers. However, due to a lack of proper storage and maintenance, complaints are now emerging that poor beneficiaries are receiving spoiled rations.
The villagers disclosed that they were facing problems with insects infesting the grains in rice. When the fair price shop was inspected by an ETV Bharat team, it appeared to be in a state of disarray. Upon arrival, the ration shop was found closed and was later opened on the insistence of the villagers.
Wet and rotten jute bags were scattered throughout the shop. Several sacks were lying open while revealing rotten remnants of rice and other grains. Some rations had been damaged by rainwater and appeared to be infested with insects. A portion of the shop was smelling foul because of rat droppings and filth. No effective arrangements were visible for the safe storage of ration items.
“The ration shop operator often keeps the shop closed, forcing beneficiaries who come from far away to return empty-handed. The villagers say that they are forced to travel long distances repeatedly, resulting in loss of both time and money,” said one of the villagers, Haldhar Yadav.
The constant dripping of rainwater from the tin roof of the shop has caused problems in the past as well. The shop operator explained that the leaking roof has been a problem since the building was constructed.
“Last year also, rations were spoiled during the rains. The Sarpanch and Secretary were informed of this matter several times, but no permanent solution was found. The rain-soaked rations were dried and distributed to the beneficiaries. This time the administration sent a three-month supply of rations at once creating a storage problem. Departmental officials have been informed of this entire matter,” said the salesman at the shop, Har Kumar Yadav.
Meanwhile, department officials have urged the Sarpanch and Secretary to repair the shop's roof. The Sarpanch disclosed that he was aware of the problem. “Together with the Secretary, we have taken the necessary measurements of the roof to resolve the problem. The process for installing new sheets has begun,” he said.
However, the people are questioning why preventive measures were not taken on time. They said that the end of Naxalism has raised their hopes, but such instances raise serious doubts in their minds.
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