ETV Bharat / bharat

Residents Of Nepalgarh Colony Of Kishanganj Concerned About Hindu Relatives In Bangladesh

Kishanganj: Residents of Kishanganj in Bihar who came from Bangladesh as refugees in 1965 and settled here are concerned about the well-being of their relatives living in the neighbouring country in the wake of the ongoing attacks on minority Hindus over there.

Even before the 1971 Liberation War of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), the Indian government had rehabilitated 67 families from East Pakistan in Kishanganj's Nepalgarh Colony. These families had come during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, and after living in various camps, the government had provided land for their rehabilitation in the Refugee Colony (presently Nepalgarh Colony) along with loans for employment.

Residents Of Nepalgarh Colony Of Kishanganj (ETV Bharat)

The residents of this colony are deeply troubled by the renewed violence and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, as their relatives live in various provinces of Bangladesh and frequently visit them. Many people are in touch over the phone, but they have not been able to call since the recent spate of violence broke out in Bangladesh.

"Some of my maternal relatives live in Bangladesh. Since the violence escalated, I haven't been able to find out anything about them. I would request the government to ensure that the people there are protected and to prevent atrocities. I request the Indian government to take strict action and to warn the Bangladesh government," said Shakti Dutta, a resident of Nepalgarh Colony.

Born in Comilla in Bangladesh, 70-year-old Shakti was brought to India when he was eight years old by his father, Dhiresh Chandra Dutta and mother Hema Prabha Dutta in 1964. He recalled that they lived as refugees in Phool Kumari camp in Tripura from where they were sent to the Saharsa refugee camp in 1965.

Resident Of Nepalgarh Colony Of Kishanganj (ETV Bharat)

After staying there for two years, they were then sent to the Purnia camp in 1967 and then they came to the Nepalgar Colony in Kishanganj in 1969. The government rehabilitated the family by giving them land and today. The refugees were given Indian citizenship.