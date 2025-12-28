Residents Of Nepalgarh Colony Of Kishanganj Concerned About Hindu Relatives In Bangladesh
These refugees had fled East Pakistan around 1965 Indo-Pak war and were rehabilitated by the Indian government
Kishanganj: Residents of Kishanganj in Bihar who came from Bangladesh as refugees in 1965 and settled here are concerned about the well-being of their relatives living in the neighbouring country in the wake of the ongoing attacks on minority Hindus over there.
Even before the 1971 Liberation War of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), the Indian government had rehabilitated 67 families from East Pakistan in Kishanganj's Nepalgarh Colony. These families had come during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, and after living in various camps, the government had provided land for their rehabilitation in the Refugee Colony (presently Nepalgarh Colony) along with loans for employment.
The residents of this colony are deeply troubled by the renewed violence and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, as their relatives live in various provinces of Bangladesh and frequently visit them. Many people are in touch over the phone, but they have not been able to call since the recent spate of violence broke out in Bangladesh.
"Some of my maternal relatives live in Bangladesh. Since the violence escalated, I haven't been able to find out anything about them. I would request the government to ensure that the people there are protected and to prevent atrocities. I request the Indian government to take strict action and to warn the Bangladesh government," said Shakti Dutta, a resident of Nepalgarh Colony.
Born in Comilla in Bangladesh, 70-year-old Shakti was brought to India when he was eight years old by his father, Dhiresh Chandra Dutta and mother Hema Prabha Dutta in 1964. He recalled that they lived as refugees in Phool Kumari camp in Tripura from where they were sent to the Saharsa refugee camp in 1965.
After staying there for two years, they were then sent to the Purnia camp in 1967 and then they came to the Nepalgar Colony in Kishanganj in 1969. The government rehabilitated the family by giving them land and today. The refugees were given Indian citizenship.
Recounting what he heard from his father, Shakti said, "At that time, Hindus were being persecuted in East Pakistan. They were being targeted in Dhaka. They were forced to leave Bangladesh. They left their homes and families and came to India as refugees."
He further explained that in 1965, while living in the Badhihayi camp in Saharsa, his father enrolled him in Mujelal Middle School in Class 6. After two years there, he attended a school in Purnia and then came to Kishanganj to complete his education. He said that many of his relatives live in Bangladesh, including his maternal uncles. The entire family used to live in Mohanpur in Comilla district, 16 km from Tripura.
Meanwhile, 82-year-old Sholobala Bhattacharya related that during the Indo-Pakistan War, persecution of Hindus was at its peak in East Pakistan after which her father moved the entire family to India. Recalling those days, she said, "Before Bangladesh gained independence, East Pakistan was ruled by West Pakistan. At that time, Hindus were harassed. Their homes were set on fire."
"I must have been 12 or 13 years old when my father suddenly fled to India with the entire family. After living in various camps for several years, Indira Gandhi's government gave us land in Kishanganj for rehabilitation. We built our own house and started living here,” she said.
She disclosed that many of her relatives live in Bangladesh. Earlier, she would receive letters and occasionally speak to them on the phone. But there has been no contact for a long time. She said, "Hindus were already being persecuted in Bangladesh and now it has increased further."
Another resident of the Colony, Chittaranjan Sharma, disclosed that his grandfather, Suryakant Sharma, fled Bangladesh in 1965 and came to the Tripura camp. From there, he was transferred to a camp in Madhya Pradesh and then to Purnia Maranga camp before eventually being rehabilitated in Kishanganj in 1968.
He said that his aunt's son lives in Ratanpur Habibganj subdivision of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. He had spoken to him a few days ago but he is currently out of contact.
Similarly, Chandra Ghosh's father, Sudhir Chandra Ghosh, fled Bangladesh in 1965. After living in various camps, he arrived in Kishanganj's Nepalgarh Colony in 1969. At that time, the government rehabilitated all Bangladeshi refugees by providing them land in Nepalgarh Colony.
Refugees from various parts of Bangladesh, including Sylhet, Chittagong, Dhaka, Jassore and Dinajpur had come to Kishanganj. Today, these people are concerned about the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and are pleading with the Indian government for the safety of their people.
