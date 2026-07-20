ETV Bharat / bharat

Residents Living Within 20 Km Of Toll Plazas Can Now Buy Local Passes Through Rajmargyatra App: NHAI

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Monday said residents living within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza can purchase a local pass digitally through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, allowing unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month.

Earlier, commuters were required to visit the toll plaza physically and submit supporting documents to establish their eligibility. Under the new digital framework, the entire process can now be digitally completed within a few minutes.

NHAI, in a statement, said the newly introduced 'local pass' feature enables eligible commuters to purchase a toll pass digitally through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App without visiting the toll plaza.

The first facility of the digital local toll pass has been introduced at the Mundka – Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi and will be rolled out at other toll plazas across the country in the coming months, it added.

According to the statement, the initiative leverages consent-based integration with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker and VAHAN, to automatically retrieve verified details relating to the commuter's address, vehicle number and linked FASTag.

Eligibility for a local pass is further established through GIS-based verification, eliminating manual documentation and significantly improving user convenience while ensuring transparency and accuracy.

Further enhancing services for National Highway users, NHAI said it has also introduced the ‘MargMitra’ Help Centre, an intelligent digital assistance platform integrated within the Rajmargyatra Mobile App.