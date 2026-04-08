Resident Doctors Demand Duty Hour Regulations In Line With Civil Aviation Sector
Complain of long hours, fatigue, suicides to Health Minister Nadda. Almost all hospitals across India require doctors to work beyond duty hours, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after a Parliamentary panel on Health suggested duty regulations for resident doctors that are aligned with those followed in civil aviation — both professions are involve life-saving responsibilities and require high levels of alertness — the United Doctors Front (UDF) on Wednesday (April 8) wrote to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, urging for its early implementation.
“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health has submitted its report, bringing renewed hope for resident doctors across the country. One of its key recommendations is that duty regulations for resident doctors should be aligned with those followed in civil aviation, considering that both professions are directly linked to life-saving responsibilities and require high levels of alertness,” said Dr Lakshya Mittal, the chairperson of the apex national body for doctors and medical students, to ETV Bharat.
Letter to the Health Minister
In his letter to Nadda, Dr Mittal highlighted that structured duty hour regulations for pilots significantly reduce fatigue and enhance safety during flights. Similarly, enforcing duty hour limits for resident doctors will improve patient safety and reduce medical errors.
He also demanded strict directives for the implementation of the Uniform Residency Scheme, 1992, along with the formation of a high-level committee to frame regulations on the lines of the duty-hour norms in civil aviation. “There is an urgent need for accountability in enforcing the 1992 regulations, and penal provisions in cases of non-compliance. UDF has already filed a PIL in the Supreme Court on this issue, but it is unfortunate the government is waiting for judicial intervention to enforce its own regulations,” said Dr Mittal.
The Uniform Residency Scheme was introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1992. It mandates a maximum of 48 working hours per week, and not more than 12 hours per shift, for resident doctors. “Most medical colleges continue to violate these norms,” Dr Mittal added.
He also said that violation of these regulations, leading to excessive working hours, may attract penal provisions under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Ensuring strict compliance and bringing such violations under criminal liability is essential to addressing serious issues like burnout, mental distress, and rising instances of suicides and dropouts among medical students,” he said.
Parliamentary Committee’s Observation
The Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, chaired by the Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, observed that prolonged and excessive working hours lead to fatigue among resident doctors, increasing the likelihood of medical errors and compromising patient safety.
It emphasised that fatigue-related risks must be addressed on the lines of similar safety-sensitive sectors like civil aviation.
The committee has recommended the formulation and strict implementation of a “Clinical Duty Hours Regulation” policy, including mandatory rest periods and monitored duty rosters, to prevent fatigue-induced errors and ensure patient safety.
Order Issued By AIIMS Delhi Remains Unimplemented
In an order issued by AIIMS-Delhi in August last year, the director, academic heads and medical superintendent were told to follow the guidelines of the Government of India Residence scheme, and maintain statistics of duty hours for resident doctors.
According to the order, continuous active duty for resident doctors will not normally exceed 12 hours per day. Subject to exigencies at work, resident doctors will be allowed one weekly holiday by rotation. Residents will also be required to be on call duty not exceeding 12-hours at a time, it said.
“Junior residents should ordinarily work for 48-hours per week, and not more than 12 hours at a stretch, subject to the condition that the working hours will be flexible, keeping in view the workload and availability of doctors for clinical work,” the order, a copy of which with ETV Bharat, said.
Yet, despite this order, several residents across various AIIMS centres have reported non-implementation, said Dr Mittal, with some fearing punitive actions or discrimination for demanding adherence to the order.
“We demand immediate implementation of the duty hours order across all AIIMS centres, besides assurance of protection for residents demanding implementation, ensuring no discrimination or punitive action. We also demand transparent duty rosters with exact timings and weekly offs to be uploaded on the college website,” said Dr Mittal.
Budget and Vacancy Status at AIIMS
Government data shows that a good amount of money is earmarked for the functioning of AIIMS-Delhi. The Budget Estimate (BE) for 2025-26 was Rs 5,200 crore, which was later revised to Rs 5,238.70 crore, with actual expenditure of Rs 4,953.36 crore recorded as of January 31, 2026. For 2026-27, the BE has been further enhanced to Rs 5,500.92 crore, indicating a gradual increase in allocation.
On vacancy in AIIMS-Delhi, data shows that against a sanctioned strength of 1,306, the institute presently has 854 doctors (including 73 assistant professors on contract), leaving 452 positions vacant.
There is a huge vacancy in senior and junior resident doctor positions at Delhi-AIIMS as well. Against a sanctioned strength of 3,361 senior and junior residents, the institute has 2,611 on roll, leaving 750 vacancies.
Working Situation Remain Same In Other Medical Institutes
The situation is more or less the same in other medical institutes. “Under the mandate, the Health Ministry issued notification No. S-11014/3/91-ME(D) on June 5, 1992, which capped resident doctors’ duty hours at 12 hours a day, and 48 hours per week. But it had not followed,” said Dr Ashish Pandey, president of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr RML Hospital, to ETV Bharat.
According to Dr Pandey, institutions have routinely pushed doctors into 70-100 hour work-weeks without adequate rest. “It leads to institutional apathy and stressful conditions. We don’t even have time to raise our voice against such apathy,” said Pandey, emphasising that the Health Ministry must look into the matter seriously.
“We want to talk to the Health Ministry, so that they try to understand our grievances at least,” said Dr Pandey.
Resident Doctors’ Duty Hour Implementation Lies With States
Earlier this year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) told the Supreme Court that it has already taken necessary steps to regulate working hours and improve mental well-being of medical students and residential doctors. The statutory body under the Health Ministry also said that state governments and medical institutions are responsible for the implementation of duty hours, because its primary role is to regulate medical education and academic standards under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.
Referring to a Health Ministry statement in Parliament, the NMC said, “Public health and hospitals being state subjects, it is the primary responsibility of respective state and Union Territory (UT) governments to prescribe norms for fixing working hours for doctors and other medical practitioners for their hospitals.”
According to a report compiled by a national task force set up by the NMC, students should work not more than 74 hours per week, and no more than 24 hours at a stretch. This includes a day off per week, one 24-hour duty and 10 hours shift for the remaining 5 days.
Incidents of medical students’ suicide and dropouts
The NMC, in 2024, had said that at least 122 medical students (64 MBBS, 58 post-graduates) had died by suicide in the previous five years (2019-24), whereas 1,270 cases of dropout were reported.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert and past president of Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, Dr Tamorish Kole, said there is no centralised or official database that specifically tracks deaths of doctors due to work pressure, burnout, or related causes, which makes precise quantification difficult.
“However, available data from media reports, RTIs, and academic studies indicate a concerning trend, that over 25 resident doctors died by suicide in 2025 alone, while data from the past five years shows around 20-25 medical student die by suicide annually. Past long-term analyses (2010–2019) estimated roughly 30-35 suicides a year among doctors and medical trainees. There is concern that these numbers may have risen in the post-COVID era due to increased workload, psychological stress, and systemic pressures in healthcare,” he said.
In addition to suicides, there are growing reports of sudden deaths among young doctors, particularly due to cardiac events, which are often linked to chronic stress, prolonged duty hours, and sleep deprivation — though these are not systematically recorded as occupational deaths, Kole added.