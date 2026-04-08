ETV Bharat / bharat

Resident Doctors Demand Duty Hour Regulations In Line With Civil Aviation Sector

Almost all medical institutions across the country require resident doctors to work beyond normal duty hours ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Days after a Parliamentary panel on Health suggested duty regulations for resident doctors that are aligned with those followed in civil aviation — both professions are involve life-saving responsibilities and require high levels of alertness — the United Doctors Front (UDF) on Wednesday (April 8) wrote to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, urging for its early implementation.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health has submitted its report, bringing renewed hope for resident doctors across the country. One of its key recommendations is that duty regulations for resident doctors should be aligned with those followed in civil aviation, considering that both professions are directly linked to life-saving responsibilities and require high levels of alertness,” said Dr Lakshya Mittal, the chairperson of the apex national body for doctors and medical students, to ETV Bharat.

Letter to the Health Minister

In his letter to Nadda, Dr Mittal highlighted that structured duty hour regulations for pilots significantly reduce fatigue and enhance safety during flights. Similarly, enforcing duty hour limits for resident doctors will improve patient safety and reduce medical errors.

He also demanded strict directives for the implementation of the Uniform Residency Scheme, 1992, along with the formation of a high-level committee to frame regulations on the lines of the duty-hour norms in civil aviation. “There is an urgent need for accountability in enforcing the 1992 regulations, and penal provisions in cases of non-compliance. UDF has already filed a PIL in the Supreme Court on this issue, but it is unfortunate the government is waiting for judicial intervention to enforce its own regulations,” said Dr Mittal.

The Uniform Residency Scheme was introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1992. It mandates a maximum of 48 working hours per week, and not more than 12 hours per shift, for resident doctors. “Most medical colleges continue to violate these norms,” Dr Mittal added.

He also said that violation of these regulations, leading to excessive working hours, may attract penal provisions under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Ensuring strict compliance and bringing such violations under criminal liability is essential to addressing serious issues like burnout, mental distress, and rising instances of suicides and dropouts among medical students,” he said.

Parliamentary Committee’s Observation

The Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, chaired by the Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, observed that prolonged and excessive working hours lead to fatigue among resident doctors, increasing the likelihood of medical errors and compromising patient safety.

It emphasised that fatigue-related risks must be addressed on the lines of similar safety-sensitive sectors like civil aviation.

The committee has recommended the formulation and strict implementation of a “Clinical Duty Hours Regulation” policy, including mandatory rest periods and monitored duty rosters, to prevent fatigue-induced errors and ensure patient safety.

Order Issued By AIIMS Delhi Remains Unimplemented

In an order issued by AIIMS-Delhi in August last year, the director, academic heads and medical superintendent were told to follow the guidelines of the Government of India Residence scheme, and maintain statistics of duty hours for resident doctors.

According to the order, continuous active duty for resident doctors will not normally exceed 12 hours per day. Subject to exigencies at work, resident doctors will be allowed one weekly holiday by rotation. Residents will also be required to be on call duty not exceeding 12-hours at a time, it said.

“Junior residents should ordinarily work for 48-hours per week, and not more than 12 hours at a stretch, subject to the condition that the working hours will be flexible, keeping in view the workload and availability of doctors for clinical work,” the order, a copy of which with ETV Bharat, said.

Yet, despite this order, several residents across various AIIMS centres have reported non-implementation, said Dr Mittal, with some fearing punitive actions or discrimination for demanding adherence to the order.

“We demand immediate implementation of the duty hours order across all AIIMS centres, besides assurance of protection for residents demanding implementation, ensuring no discrimination or punitive action. We also demand transparent duty rosters with exact timings and weekly offs to be uploaded on the college website,” said Dr Mittal.