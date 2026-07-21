ETV Bharat / bharat

Resident Doctors Across India Seek NEET Reforms, Probe Into Wangchuk Episode And Action Over Alleged Police Excesses

Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike before he was forcibly taken to Safdarjung Hospital. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In an unprecedented show of solidarity, resident doctors' associations from some of India's premier government medical institutions have come together to demand sweeping reforms in the country’s medical entrance examination system while simultaneously calling for independent inquiries into the handling of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hospitalisation and the alleged police action against peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Resident doctors from leading institutions across the country have collectively sought transparent investigation, institutional accountability, reforms in medical entrance examinations, protection of constitutional rights, preservation of patient autonomy and action against any excessive use of force on peaceful protesters.

Doctors’ bodies representing AIIMS New Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, SMS Medical College Jaipur, RNT Medical College Udaipur, and several associations in Maharashtra have submitted separate representations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention to restore public confidence in medical education, constitutional institutions and public healthcare.

Among the latest to join the growing chorus is the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS New Delhi, which has appealed to President Murmu to uphold constitutional rights and order an independent inquiry into the events at Jantar Mantar.

In its representation, the AIIMS RDA expressed "deep concern over the disturbing reports and widely circulated visuals" from the protest site, saying reports of alleged lathi-charge, tear gas and physical force against peaceful demonstrators, including students and doctors, were deeply disturbing.

The association stated that while some aspects of the incident remain contested, videos and eyewitness accounts available in the public domain have raised serious questions regarding the manner in which peaceful democratic dissent was handled. It also flagged videos allegedly showing police personnel with their faces and name badges covered, saying such actions undermine transparency and accountability in law enforcement.

The AIIMS doctors further referred to videos purportedly showing security personnel behaving aggressively towards a professor and students of Lady Hardinge Medical College, saying the allegations warrant an impartial and transparent investigation.

Reaffirming that the Constitution guarantees citizens the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, the AIIMS RDA said any response to peaceful protests must be guided by restraint, proportionality, accountability and respect for human dignity.

It urged the President to ensure an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the Jantar Mantar events, investigate allegations of excessive use of force, reiterate the constitutional right to peaceful protest and seek clarification regarding the continued hospitalisation of Wangchuk.

The AIIMS doctors also raised concerns over reports that Wangchuk was allegedly not permitted to leave the hospital despite expressing a desire to seek Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA).