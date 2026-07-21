Resident Doctors Across India Seek NEET Reforms, Probe Into Wangchuk Episode And Action Over Alleged Police Excesses
AIIMS, Safdarjung, Jaipur, Udaipur and Maharashtra doctors jointly demand independent inquiries into NEET irregularities and the Jantar Mantar crackdown | Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: In an unprecedented show of solidarity, resident doctors' associations from some of India's premier government medical institutions have come together to demand sweeping reforms in the country’s medical entrance examination system while simultaneously calling for independent inquiries into the handling of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hospitalisation and the alleged police action against peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar.
Resident doctors from leading institutions across the country have collectively sought transparent investigation, institutional accountability, reforms in medical entrance examinations, protection of constitutional rights, preservation of patient autonomy and action against any excessive use of force on peaceful protesters.
Doctors’ bodies representing AIIMS New Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, SMS Medical College Jaipur, RNT Medical College Udaipur, and several associations in Maharashtra have submitted separate representations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention to restore public confidence in medical education, constitutional institutions and public healthcare.
Among the latest to join the growing chorus is the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS New Delhi, which has appealed to President Murmu to uphold constitutional rights and order an independent inquiry into the events at Jantar Mantar.
In its representation, the AIIMS RDA expressed "deep concern over the disturbing reports and widely circulated visuals" from the protest site, saying reports of alleged lathi-charge, tear gas and physical force against peaceful demonstrators, including students and doctors, were deeply disturbing.
The association stated that while some aspects of the incident remain contested, videos and eyewitness accounts available in the public domain have raised serious questions regarding the manner in which peaceful democratic dissent was handled. It also flagged videos allegedly showing police personnel with their faces and name badges covered, saying such actions undermine transparency and accountability in law enforcement.
The AIIMS doctors further referred to videos purportedly showing security personnel behaving aggressively towards a professor and students of Lady Hardinge Medical College, saying the allegations warrant an impartial and transparent investigation.
Reaffirming that the Constitution guarantees citizens the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, the AIIMS RDA said any response to peaceful protests must be guided by restraint, proportionality, accountability and respect for human dignity.
It urged the President to ensure an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the Jantar Mantar events, investigate allegations of excessive use of force, reiterate the constitutional right to peaceful protest and seek clarification regarding the continued hospitalisation of Wangchuk.
The AIIMS doctors also raised concerns over reports that Wangchuk was allegedly not permitted to leave the hospital despite expressing a desire to seek Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA).
The association said, if accurate, such reports raise important questions regarding patient autonomy, informed consent and established principles of medical ethics. Describing itself as an apolitical body, the RDA maintained that every individual has the democratic right to peaceful protest and expressed hope that genuine concerns would be addressed through constructive dialogue.
The strongest representation on the hospitalisation issue came from the Resident Doctors’ Association of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk has been admitted.
The Safdarjung RDA said hospitals must remain institutions of healing and should never create the perception of functioning as extensions of law enforcement agencies. It questioned reports of extraordinary security arrangements inside the hospital, including restricted access to wards, deployment of heavy security personnel and disruption of routine hospital services.
The association also sought an independent examination into whether these arrangements affected patient care or compromised the professional independence of doctors. It demanded protection of patient rights, including the right to seek Leave Against Medical Advice, wherever legally permissible.
"This raises broader questions about the relationship between patient rights, clinical decision-making and public institutions. Our intention is to ensure that public confidence in government hospitals remains intact and that medical professionals can continue to make decisions based solely on clinical judgment, in keeping with established ethical and legal principles," Dr Ayush Raj, General Secretary, Resident Doctors’ Association at Safdarjung Hospital to ETV Bharat.
Like AIIMS, the Safdarjung doctors also sought a time-bound inquiry into the alleged use of force against peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar. They referred to reports and videos of alleged lathi-charge and tear gas use, saying such incidents raise serious concerns regarding constitutional freedoms, proportionality in the use of force and adherence to due process. The association also demanded accountability if violations of constitutional rights, medical ethics or legal procedures are established.
Parallel to these concerns, resident doctors across the country continued pressing for action over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
The Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), SMS Medical College, urged the Prime Minister to order an independent, impartial and time-bound investigation into all reported NEET irregularities, fix accountability and undertake comprehensive reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), including stronger technological and legal safeguards.
The Udaipur Resident Doctors’ Association (URDA), RNT Medical College, similarly called for strict legal action against everyone involved in the alleged paper leak and sought institutional restructuring of the NTA if investigations reveal administrative failures. It also recommended advanced digital surveillance and stronger accountability mechanisms to prevent future examination breaches.
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Government Medical College and Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) also extended support to students, demanding transparent and time-bound investigations, stringent punishment for those responsible, end-to-end digital custody of question papers, independent audits, transparent grievance redressal mechanisms and protection of the academic interests of genuine NEET aspirants.
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