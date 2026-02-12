ETV Bharat / bharat

Researchers Identify 2,000 Year-old Tamil-Brahmi Inscriptions Inside Royal Tombs In Egypt

Chennai: Researchers have identified 2,000-year-old Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions inside the high-security royal tombs of the valley of the Kings in Egypt. This discovery rewrites the maritime history of ancient India.

The findings, which confirm that ancient Tamil traders travelled deep into the Egyptian interior for exploration and tourism, were presented by Swiss scholar Professor Ingo Strauch on the inaugural day of the four-day International Conference on Tamil Epigraphy here, on February 11.

Professor Strauch, from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, along with Professor Charlotte Schmid of the French School of Asian Studies, Paris, documented approximately 30 inscriptions in Tamil-Brahmi and Prakrit across six rock-cut tombs, including the tomb of Ramesses VI. The most significant discovery is the name 'Cikai Korran', which appears in eight different locations.

The researchers noted that one inscription specifically reads 'Cikai Korran vara kanta', which translates to 'Cikai Korran came and saw', mirroring the style of Greek tourist graffiti found in the same complex.