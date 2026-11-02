ETV Bharat / bharat

Rescue Alone Cannot End Bonded Labour; Dignified Rehabilitation Essential: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Emphasising that freedom from bonded labour must be real and enduring, the Supreme Court on Monday held that rescue alone cannot break the cycle of exploitation.

The apex court said that unless released labourers receive timely financial assistance and meaningful rehabilitation, economic hardship may force them back into bondage, making it imperative for the State to secure not just their liberty but also their dignity. The top court directed the Centre to implement its standard operating procedure (SOP) for the law's implementation and the applicable rehabilitation scheme within six months.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said the prohibition of bonded labour is among the most fundamental assurances of human dignity embodied in the Constitution.

The bench said freedom from bondage, however, cannot be secured by the act of rescue alone. Unless such freedom is accompanied by timely financial assistance and meaningful rehabilitation, those released from exploitation may find themselves compelled by economic necessity to return to the very conditions from which the law sought to protect them, added the bench.

"The obligation of the State, therefore, extends beyond securing their physical liberty to ensuring that such liberty is meaningful, enduring and accompanied by the means to lead a life of dignity," it said.

The bench said the constitutional prohibition against bonded labour and the statutory measures enacted to enforce it cannot remain mere assurances on paper. The release of a bonded labourer cannot be treated as the completion of the State's obligation when the conditions necessary for a life of dignity remain unfulfilled, and identification, release, and rehabilitation must therefore be understood as interconnected stages of a continuing constitutional responsibility, it added.

The bench issued a slew of directions regarding the identification, release, and rehabilitation of bonded labourers. The bench passed the directions on a plea filed by Surendra Manjhi, a survivor of bonded labour, seeking enforcement of constitutional and statutory obligations under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the applicable rehabilitation scheme.

Manjhi was rescued along with several others from a brick kiln in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on February 28, 2019. In Manjhi’s case, though rescued in 2019, he received immediate financial assistance only in 2022. It argued that 17 labourers rescued alongside him had still not received their assistance.