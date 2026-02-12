ETV Bharat / bharat

RERA Doing Nothing Except Facilitating Defaulting Builders, Better Be Abolished: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the people for whom RERA was created were "completely depressed, disgusted and disappointed", and except facilitating the builders in default, this institution is doing nothing and it's better it be abolished.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it is high time all states rethink the constitution of the real estate regulatory authority as the institution is doing nothing, except facilitating defaulting builders.

The bench said the people for whom RERA was created were "completely depressed, disgusted and disappointed". "Except facilitating the builders in default, this institution is doing nothing. Better abolish this institution, we don't mind that," the CJI said.

"The people for whom this institution was created, they are completely depressed, disgusted and disappointed. None of them are getting any effective relief. For whom this institution actually is now serving, you will find out when you meet these people," observed the CJI. The bench made these observations while permitting the Himachal Pradesh government to shift the office of RERA to the place of its choice.

While issuing notice on the plea by the Himachal Pradesh government and others, the bench said, "The state is permitted to shift the office of RERA to the place of its choice. However, it shall be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition pending before the high court".

The petitioners’ had challenged an order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in a matter pertaining to the shifting of the state RERA office from Shimla to Dharamshala.

The high court had earlier put on hold a June 2025 notification concerning the shifting of RERA office till further order. Later, in its order passed on December 30, 2025, the high court directed the continuance of the interim order. The apex court put on hold the high court's December 30 direction.