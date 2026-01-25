ETV Bharat / bharat

R-Day: 982 Police Personnel Awarded Service Medals; Maximum Gallantry Decorations For J-K Police

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Republic Day 2026, gallantry and various service medals have been awarded to 982 police, fire, home guard, civil defence and correctional services personnel. The decorations included 125 gallantry medals (GM), the Union home ministry said in a statement.

The maximum number of bravery medals at 45 have been given to personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre, followed by 35 from Naxal violence-affected areas, and five who are posted in the north east region. Four fire service rescuers are among the gallantry medal winners, it said.

A breakup provided in the official statement stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been decorated with the highest number of gallantry medals at 33 followed by Maharashtra Police at 31, 18 to the Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 for the Delhi Police. Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CRPF is the only force to get bravery citations at 12 medals. The list also includes 101 President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to the officers and personnel.