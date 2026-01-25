ETV Bharat / bharat

Republic Day Security Boost In Jammu Kashmir; Focus On LoC And IB, Say Officials

ndian Army personnel take part in an exercise ahead of the 77th Republic Day, near Line of Control (LoC), on the outskirts of Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Security personnel maintain vigilance along the Jammu & Kashmir National Highway ahead of Republic Day, conducting vehicle checks and random frisking to ensure a secure environment, in Jammu, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (PTI)

In Jammu, advanced surveillance systems, including drones and high-resolution CCTV cameras, have been deployed to monitor event venues and surrounding areas to further strengthen security.

Jammu: As the preparations for Republic Day celebrations are in the final phase in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have put a robust and well-coordinated security plan in place, encouraging public participation across the region. Security forces are also carrying out extensive area domination and sanitisation operations in all sensitive areas, especially in and around the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

Some extra checkpoints have also been established in the main city and other district headquarters of the Jammu Division, particularly at key entry points. Random vehicle checks and frisking operations are being conducted to prevent the movement of subversive elements.

The main Republic Day function will be held at the MA Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolour and take the salute. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest at the event.

Other ministers will oversee Republic Day functions in different districts across the Union Territory. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the Republic Day event in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.

Security personnel maintain vigilance along the Jammu & Kashmir National Highway ahead of Republic Day, conducting vehicle checks and random frisking to ensure a secure environment, in Jammu, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (PTI)

A senior security official told ETV Bharat that this year, extra vigilance had been put on border areas. “We are putting extra focus on the border and other sensitive locations with enhanced security measures, including road blockades and vehicle checks, security cordons and search operations,” he said.

The official said there was extensive deployment of police and paramilitary forces along the IB and LoC following the instructions by senior officers. “This will ensure effective coordination among various agencies,” he said.