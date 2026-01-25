Republic Day Security Boost In Jammu Kashmir; Focus On LoC And IB, Say Officials
Security forces conduct extensive operations in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, as well as deploy advanced surveillance along the border areas.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 25, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
By Mohd Ashraf Ganie
Jammu: As the preparations for Republic Day celebrations are in the final phase in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have put a robust and well-coordinated security plan in place, encouraging public participation across the region. Security forces are also carrying out extensive area domination and sanitisation operations in all sensitive areas, especially in and around the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).
In Jammu, advanced surveillance systems, including drones and high-resolution CCTV cameras, have been deployed to monitor event venues and surrounding areas to further strengthen security.
Some extra checkpoints have also been established in the main city and other district headquarters of the Jammu Division, particularly at key entry points. Random vehicle checks and frisking operations are being conducted to prevent the movement of subversive elements.
The main Republic Day function will be held at the MA Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolour and take the salute. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest at the event.
Other ministers will oversee Republic Day functions in different districts across the Union Territory. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the Republic Day event in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.
A senior security official told ETV Bharat that this year, extra vigilance had been put on border areas. “We are putting extra focus on the border and other sensitive locations with enhanced security measures, including road blockades and vehicle checks, security cordons and search operations,” he said.
The official said there was extensive deployment of police and paramilitary forces along the IB and LoC following the instructions by senior officers. “This will ensure effective coordination among various agencies,” he said.
