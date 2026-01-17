Republic Day 2026: 150 Years Of Vande Mataram To Be Theme Of R-Day Parade At Delhi Kartavya Path
This year, Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path will witness a unique blend of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', India's military might and cultural diversity.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST|
Updated : January 17, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
New Delhi: This year's Republic Day Parade (RDP) on Kartavya Path in the national capital will celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', with paintings, floral designs and performances paying tribute to the national song and its composer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.
In a departure from traditional practice, 'VVIP' and other labels, used earlier for enclosures at the parade venue, will not be used. Instead, all enclosures have been named after Indian rivers, senior officials of the defence ministry said on Friday.
As many as 10,000 people from different walks of life will witness the parade as Special Guests; while 2500 artists are set to perform the cultural renditions. People with exemplary work in connection with income and employment generation, technology, innovation, start-ups, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and best performers under key government initiatives have been identified and invited to witness the grand ceremony.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Defence Secretary RK Singh shared the broader contours of the 77th Republic Day celebrations that will see many firsts this time.
With 'Vande Mataram' as the parade theme, the invitation cards will carry the logo of its sesquicentenary while a bunch of balloons carrying a banner themed on 'Vande Mataram' will be released in the air at the end of the parade.
Also, band performances by the military and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being held from January 19-26 on the theme of 'Vande Mataram' at around 235 locations in over 120 cities, he said.
Another senior official said enclosure backdrops on the Kartavya Path in Delhi will bear prints of artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra's paintings that illustrate the opening lines of 'Vande Mataram'. According to the culture ministry, these paintings were published in 1923.
During the briefing, the Defence Secretary highlighted the unique activities being planned for this year's celebrations. President of the European Council Mr Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026.
He said, "150 years of Vande Mataram will be the theme of the parade. A series of paintings created by Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, illustrating the verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ and published in the ‘Bande Mataram Album’ (1923), will be displayed as view-cutters along Kartavya Path during RDP 2026."
Also, a Battle Array Format will be showcased by the Indian Army for the first time.
Another highlight of the parade will be a Tableau by Indian Air Force (IAF), which will showcase a glimpse of the contributions made by the veterans for the Nation. In total, 30 Tableaux will roll down the Kartavya Path this year.
