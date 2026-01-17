ETV Bharat / bharat

Republic Day 2026: 150 Years Of Vande Mataram To Be Theme Of R-Day Parade At Delhi Kartavya Path

School students raise the Indian National Flag during the event inauguration of the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi, in November 2025 ( ANI )

New Delhi: This year's Republic Day Parade (RDP) on Kartavya Path in the national capital will celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', with paintings, floral designs and performances paying tribute to the national song and its composer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

In a departure from traditional practice, 'VVIP' and other labels, used earlier for enclosures at the parade venue, will not be used. Instead, all enclosures have been named after Indian rivers, senior officials of the defence ministry said on Friday.

As many as 10,000 people from different walks of life will witness the parade as Special Guests; while 2500 artists are set to perform the cultural renditions. People with exemplary work in connection with income and employment generation, technology, innovation, start-ups, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and best performers under key government initiatives have been identified and invited to witness the grand ceremony.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Defence Secretary RK Singh shared the broader contours of the 77th Republic Day celebrations that will see many firsts this time.

With 'Vande Mataram' as the parade theme, the invitation cards will carry the logo of its sesquicentenary while a bunch of balloons carrying a banner themed on 'Vande Mataram' will be released in the air at the end of the parade.

Also, band performances by the military and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being held from January 19-26 on the theme of 'Vande Mataram' at around 235 locations in over 120 cities, he said.