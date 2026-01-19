ETV Bharat / bharat

Republic Day 2026: Farmers, Sportsmen, Artisans, Scientists......10,000 Special Guests Invited At Parade

New Delhi: Approximately 10,000 people from diverse walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi on January 26, in an attempt to honour their contributions to nation-building and increase 'jan bhagidari' (people's participation) in events of national importance.

A release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Delhi on Monday, stated that these special guests, comprising individuals and groups, have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, innovation, research and start-up, and are best performers under key government initiatives. They will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path, symbolising appreciation of their achievements.

The special guests have been selected from a wide range of categories. Some of these are:

Agriculture and Rural Development

Farmers practicing natural farming; best performers who received subsidies for cultivating pulses, oil seeds & maize under ‘Pulses Self-Reliance Mission’; FPO (Farmer Producer Organisations) benefited from Agri Market Infrastructure Fund; rural people who received pucca houses under PM Awaas Yojana Grameen Scheme; farmers provided financial protection against crop loss due to natural disaster, pests & diseases under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana; best-performing Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

Women Empowerment, Social Welfare and SHGs

Transgenders and beggars rehabilitated under PM SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme; women producer groups provided training, loans and market linkages for dairy or organic farming under PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana; women entrepreneur, Divyaang, SC & STs, ex-servicemen who received special incentives to open Janaushadhi Kendras under Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Pariyojana; women entrepreneurs which received loans through PM Mudra Yojana; best performing women of Self Help Group under NRLM, Lakhpati Didi; women beneficiaries under Self Help Group Livelihood Component of SEED.