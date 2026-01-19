Republic Day 2026: Farmers, Sportsmen, Artisans, Scientists......10,000 Special Guests Invited At Parade
These special guests will also visit National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi along with interacting with ministers.
New Delhi: Approximately 10,000 people from diverse walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi on January 26, in an attempt to honour their contributions to nation-building and increase 'jan bhagidari' (people's participation) in events of national importance.
A release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Delhi on Monday, stated that these special guests, comprising individuals and groups, have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, innovation, research and start-up, and are best performers under key government initiatives. They will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path, symbolising appreciation of their achievements.
The special guests have been selected from a wide range of categories. Some of these are:
Agriculture and Rural Development
Farmers practicing natural farming; best performers who received subsidies for cultivating pulses, oil seeds & maize under ‘Pulses Self-Reliance Mission’; FPO (Farmer Producer Organisations) benefited from Agri Market Infrastructure Fund; rural people who received pucca houses under PM Awaas Yojana Grameen Scheme; farmers provided financial protection against crop loss due to natural disaster, pests & diseases under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana; best-performing Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).
Women Empowerment, Social Welfare and SHGs
Transgenders and beggars rehabilitated under PM SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme; women producer groups provided training, loans and market linkages for dairy or organic farming under PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana; women entrepreneur, Divyaang, SC & STs, ex-servicemen who received special incentives to open Janaushadhi Kendras under Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Pariyojana; women entrepreneurs which received loans through PM Mudra Yojana; best performing women of Self Help Group under NRLM, Lakhpati Didi; women beneficiaries under Self Help Group Livelihood Component of SEED.
Sports and Education
Medal winners of international Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, Junior (IOAA, Jr) 2025; winners of different international sports tournaments; winners of World Athletic Para Championship; participants of 'Mann ki Baat'; winners of Veer Gatha; best performing interns of PM Internship Scheme; best performing students trained in Atal Tinkering Laboratories under Atal Innovation Mission.
Science and Technology
Best performing Scientists/Technical persons involved in recent ISRO missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan; best Researchers/Innovators in the field of Isotope production for medical, industrial & agricultural applications; researchers/scientists under Deep Ocean Mission; best performing students trained in Atal Tinkering Laboratories under Atal Innovation Mission; best performing scientists/technical persons from DRDO working in key projects; best performing biotech start-ups/entrepreneurs under Bio E3 Policy; best performing startups in space, medical and innovation sectors; startups and MSMEs under Semicon India; Intellectual Property holders.
Art and Culture
Beneficiaries of Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) Scheme; best performing artisans trained under Khadi Vikas Yojana; best performing artisans and craftspeople trained under PM Vishwakarma scheme.
Apart from attending the Republic Day celebrations, arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers.
