ETV Bharat / bharat

Emphasise 'Mental Aspect' Of Mother-To-Be For Reproductive Autonomy: SC, Allowing Termination Of Minor's 30-Week Pregnancy

The court said it can't compel any woman, much less a minor child, to complete her pregnancy, if she doesn't want to ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that reproductive autonomy of a pregnant woman must be given sufficient emphasis while determining whether a pregnancy should be terminated, that the psychological condition of the girl and her interest as a mother who does not want to deliver her child is to be taken note of.

The Apex Court said that it cannot compel any woman, much less a minor child, to complete her pregnancy, if she otherwise doesn't intend to do so, adding that forcing her to undergo the full period of pregnancy would be more "traumatic". A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, while hearing a plea on the matter, went on to permit the medical termination of a 30-week pregnancy of a girl, who had become pregnant while she was a minor.

The Challenges Of The Case

The bench had earlier asked why the minor couldn’t undergo the full term of the pregnancy and deliver the child. The appellant’s counsel responded that the minor was suffering from mental and physical trauma, as well as social stigma, adding that the minor, who was still admitted in hospital, couldn't return home because of this stigma. The bench was also informed that the girl is from a very weak socio-economic background.

"It is also difficult for us, but what to do? Should we compel her to give birth? Because the infant will also ultimately be a life,” the bench observed orally, adding that the other question that arises if whether she can't terminate at 30 weeks if she can at the legally-allowed 24 weeks? Ultimately, the bench said, she doesn't want to continue with the pregnancy, noting that the case was made more difficult for them as it involved a child giving birth to a child.

The bench then observed that what needed consideration was the right of the minor to continue the pregnancy, which, on the face of it, was “illegitimate”, as she herself was a minor and was facing the pregnancy due to an unfortunate situation arising from a relationship. The bench also clarified that the issue was not whether the relationship was consensual or the result of a sexual assault.

The Turning Point: Reproductive Autonomy