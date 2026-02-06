Emphasise 'Mental Aspect' Of Mother-To-Be For Reproductive Autonomy: SC, Allowing Termination Of Minor's 30-Week Pregnancy
The bench observed that if a mother can legally terminate her illegitimate pregnancy at 24 weeks, why she can't do so at 30 weeks?
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that reproductive autonomy of a pregnant woman must be given sufficient emphasis while determining whether a pregnancy should be terminated, that the psychological condition of the girl and her interest as a mother who does not want to deliver her child is to be taken note of.
The Apex Court said that it cannot compel any woman, much less a minor child, to complete her pregnancy, if she otherwise doesn't intend to do so, adding that forcing her to undergo the full period of pregnancy would be more "traumatic". A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, while hearing a plea on the matter, went on to permit the medical termination of a 30-week pregnancy of a girl, who had become pregnant while she was a minor.
The Challenges Of The Case
The bench had earlier asked why the minor couldn’t undergo the full term of the pregnancy and deliver the child. The appellant’s counsel responded that the minor was suffering from mental and physical trauma, as well as social stigma, adding that the minor, who was still admitted in hospital, couldn't return home because of this stigma. The bench was also informed that the girl is from a very weak socio-economic background.
"It is also difficult for us, but what to do? Should we compel her to give birth? Because the infant will also ultimately be a life,” the bench observed orally, adding that the other question that arises if whether she can't terminate at 30 weeks if she can at the legally-allowed 24 weeks? Ultimately, the bench said, she doesn't want to continue with the pregnancy, noting that the case was made more difficult for them as it involved a child giving birth to a child.
The bench then observed that what needed consideration was the right of the minor to continue the pregnancy, which, on the face of it, was “illegitimate”, as she herself was a minor and was facing the pregnancy due to an unfortunate situation arising from a relationship. The bench also clarified that the issue was not whether the relationship was consensual or the result of a sexual assault.
The Turning Point: Reproductive Autonomy
The justices went on to say if the mother-to-be does not want to bear the child, and if the interest of the mother is to be taken note of, then her reproductive autonomy must be given sufficient emphasis.
Justice Nagarathna then observed that even if the minor doesn"t face a medical complication or difficulty in delivery, it is her mental aspect of not wanting to deliver that mattered. She asked the Maharashtra government counsel, “How to tackle that? Can the court say 'No, you should deliver the child even if you don’t want to?'”
Deliberating on the issue, the bench said, “Then they will stop coming to court and go to some clinic," highlighting the pitfalls of unsafe abortions. Saying that this was not a case of a couple wanting a second or third child, but one of an illegitimate child whose mother doesn't want it, the bench asked, “So, the issue is: Whose right should be considered? Can the court direct the lady petitioner to deliver, even if she doesn’t want it, even if it is illegitimate?”
The Verdict: Allow Abortion
Considering all aspects, the bench said while pronouncing the judgement, “We accept the submissions made by the counsel for the appellant (father of the minor). We direct the appellant’s child to undergo medical termination of pregnancy."
The bench then directed J J Hospital, Mumbai, to undertake the procedure of medical termination of the minor daughter of the appellant, bearing in mind all medical safeguards. The bench noted that the appellant shall give an undertaking, consenting medical termination of the pregnancy.
