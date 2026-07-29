ETV Bharat / bharat

Reports On Cybersecurity Incident Involving DRDO 'Incorrect, Unverified': Official

New Delhi: Some media reports on an alleged cybersecurity incident involving the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) are "incorrect and unverified," officials said on Tuesday, and clarified that there is currently "no evidence of any active cyber attack".

According to reports carried by a few news outlets, a suspected data breach has hit the DRDO, with a threat actor allegedly attempting to sell a large tranche of data on the dark web. A thorough investigation into the alleged breach has been carried out by the relevant agencies at the level of the Ministry of Defence, the officials said.

"It is clarified that there is currently no evidence of any active cyber attack, unauthorised network intrusion, or ongoing data exfiltration," a senior official said.

The reports in certain sections of media on the alleged cybersecurity incident involving the DRDO are "incorrect and unverified," the official said. Most of the data alleged to be leaked is of "unclassified nature and bears no confidentiality", they claimed.