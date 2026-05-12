ETV Bharat / bharat

Reports Of Chinese Support To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor 'Corroborate What Was Known Earlier': MEA

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said that reports of China helping Pakistan during Operation Sindoor corroborate what was known earlier and it is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their standing.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated this while responding to a question on Chinese official media reports that admitted to Beijing providing technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor carried out by India in May 2025 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We have seen these reports that corroborate what was known earlier. Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said at the press briefing.

"It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," he said. Last week, China, for the first time, confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India, according to Chinese official media reports.