ETV Bharat / bharat

Report Flags New Environmental Challenge: Growing Volumes Of Solar Panel And EV Battery Waste

The expansion of solar energy fosters sustainability. However, improper handling of waste can pose environmental and health hazards. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Ahead of World Environment Day, a report has claimed that India's clean energy transition is generating growing volumes of solar panel and EV battery waste, with inadequate systems in place for safe recovery and recycling.

The report, which was released by Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group here on Tuesday, asserted that end-of-life solar panels are entering informal recycling chains and ultimately reaching landfills, exposing a major gap in the country's clean energy transition.

Government's Push For Solar Energy

According to the government, India's shift towards solar energy is propelling its emergence as a global frontrunner in clean energy. The solar power capacity in India has witnessed a remarkable surge, reaching 129 GW in 2025, up from just 3 GW in 2014.

This substantial increase in solar installations over the past decade has been instrumental in doubling the country's total installed electricity capacity. The rapid pace of installation is likely to lead to a significant rise in solar waste in the forthcoming years.

The expansion of solar energy fosters sustainability. However, improper handling of waste can pose environmental and health hazards.

Earlier in March, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had issued the maiden guidelines for storage and handling of solar waste.

What Does The New Report Say?

The report entitled 'More Watts, Less Waste: Strengthening Circularity in Emerging Waste Streams', prepared by Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute, pointed out a critical gap in India's clean energy transition. It noted that while the country is expanding renewable energy and electric mobility at unprecedented speed, systems for managing solar panel and lithium-ion battery waste remain underdeveloped.

Researchers found that informal aggregators in states lacking dedicated solar recycling infrastructure routinely send collected e-waste to Delhi-NCR for processing. Once solar panels enter informal recovery chains, only aluminium frames and copper wiring are typically recovered. The remaining materials, including glass, silicon cells, polymer encapsulants and embedded metals, are often discarded after rudimentary processing and may ultimately enter landfills.

The report warns that this creates a new environmental and public health concern for Delhi, which is already grappling with legacy waste. Improper handling of solar panels can release hazardous substances into the environment and expose workers and nearby communities to health risks.

The challenge is expected to grow rapidly. India had already generated an estimated 146 kilotonnes of solar PV waste by the end of 2024. By 2047, cumulative solar waste could reach 11,221 kilotonnes, according to the report.

The study also raises concerns about the next wave of clean energy waste: lithium-ion batteries.