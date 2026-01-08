ETV Bharat / bharat

Reply Not Adequate: Govt Asks X for Specific Action, Preventive Steps Taken in Grok AI Obscene Content Issue

New Delhi: The government has asked X for more details, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to its Grok AI and measures to prevent a repeat in future, sources said on Wednesday, adding that the platform's reply, while detailed, is not adequate.

Sources told PTI that X has provided a long, detailed reply, stating that it respects Indian laws and stipulated guidelines, and that India is a big market for the platform. In its response, X also outlined the strict content takedown policies it abides by when it comes to misleading posts and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.

Sources said, although the reply was long and detailed, it "missed" key information, including takedown details and specific action that has been taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, and to prevent it in future. The response submitted by X on Wednesday is not an eyewash nor defiant, but certainly not adequate, sources said.

The IT Ministry has now sought more details from X, including action taken and steps to prevent it in future. It wants specific information on takedowns and has asked X to immediately respond to all these additional queries.

There is no official public statement from X's official handles on the specifics of the submission made to the Indian government.

X had been given extended time until Wednesday, 5 PM, to submit an Action Taken Report to the ministry, after a stern warning was issued to it over indecent and sexually-explicit content being generated through misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and other tools.

Asked if the safe harbour clause remains for the time being, government sources said the conditional immunity from liability (statutory exemptions under section 79 of the IT Act) is, as such, not for Grok, but intermediaries like X. When a case gets filed in courts, intermediaries lose immunity if they fail to take action even after notification or in observance of due diligence obligations.

On Sunday, X's 'Safety' handle said it takes action against illegal content on its platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.

"Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," X had said, reiterating the stance taken by Musk on illegal content.

On January 2, the IT Ministry had pulled up X and directed it to immediately remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content, especially generated by Grok (X's built-in artificial intelligence interface) or face action under the law.

In the directive, the ministry asked the US-based social media firm to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR) within 72 hours, spelling out specific technical and organisational measures adopted or proposed in relation to the Grok application; the role and oversight exercised by the Chief Compliance Officer; actions taken against offending content, users and accounts; as well as mechanisms to ensure compliance with the mandatory reporting requirement under Indian laws.