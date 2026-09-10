ETV Bharat / bharat

Repentance At Display In Jhalawar Temple As Thief Returns Stolen Jewellery With ‘Interest’

Jhalawar: A strange instance has come to light in Karal village of Jhalawar district where a person has returned jewellery that he had stolen from a temple two years ago along with an ‘interest payment’ of Rs 2000.

He also left a letter of apology saying that he had stolen the jewelry in an inebriated state and it is to amend his mistake that he was leaving the stolen jewellery along with Rs 2000 in cash.

Temple priest Mohanlal Bairagi disclosed that around two and a half years ago, an unknown thief had broken into the Narsinh Temple in Karal village and stole three silver crowns, a parasol, around 400 grams of silver jewelry, a brass throne and aarti items.

The incident had sparked outrage among the villagers. The temple committee had lodged a case at Bakani Police Station. During this period, calls for disclosure of the theft continued but the accused remained at large.