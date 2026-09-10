Repentance At Display In Jhalawar Temple As Thief Returns Stolen Jewellery With ‘Interest’
He also left a letter of apology saying that he had stolen the jewelry in an inebriated state
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Jhalawar: A strange instance has come to light in Karal village of Jhalawar district where a person has returned jewellery that he had stolen from a temple two years ago along with an ‘interest payment’ of Rs 2000.
He also left a letter of apology saying that he had stolen the jewelry in an inebriated state and it is to amend his mistake that he was leaving the stolen jewellery along with Rs 2000 in cash.
Temple priest Mohanlal Bairagi disclosed that around two and a half years ago, an unknown thief had broken into the Narsinh Temple in Karal village and stole three silver crowns, a parasol, around 400 grams of silver jewelry, a brass throne and aarti items.
The incident had sparked outrage among the villagers. The temple committee had lodged a case at Bakani Police Station. During this period, calls for disclosure of the theft continued but the accused remained at large.
The priest said, “While cleaning the premises on Wednesday evening, I discovered a bag. Initially, I thought it was prasad and set it aside. Later, when I opened the bag, I discovered that it contained the silver crown and pieces of jewelry stolen from the temple. A letter was also found near the jewelry in which the thief admitted to stealing from the temple while drunk and apologized.”
He added that the letter mentioned leaving Rs 2000 for the repair of the stolen items. The villagers are describing this money as an offering to God as ‘interest’ on the stolen items.
The villagers say that God gave the accused wisdom, leading him to leave the jewelry back at the temple.
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