'Repeal VB—G RAM G Act, Restore MGNREGA', Demands Congress
The party said, by abolishing MGNREGA, the government has dealt a blow to poor people of the country, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has demanded the BJP-led government at the Centre to immediately repeal the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act, which came into effect across rural India from Wednesday, and restore Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The grand old party categorically stated that it will continue its fight till the MGNREGA is restored. The VB—G RAM G Act, 2025, which replaced the MGNREGA, 2005, is a rural employment and development legislation, with focus on aligning rural development with the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of unskilled wage employment to rural households and promoting the creation of productive rural assets.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Saptagiri Ulaka said, "Today is a very sad day as the Modi government has scrapped the MGNREGA scheme. By abolishing MGNREGA, the government has dealt a blow to the poor people of the country, because it was a 'demand-based' employment scheme."
आज एक बहुत दुखद दिन है, क्योंकि मोदी सरकार ने मनरेगा योजना को खत्म कर दिया है।— Congress (@INCIndia) July 1, 2026
मनरेगा को खत्म कर सरकार ने देश के तमाम गरीबों को एक झटका दिया है, क्योंकि ये 'मांग आधारित' रोजगार देने वाली योजना थी।
: ग्रामीण विकास और पंचायती राज से जुड़ी Parliamentary Standing Committee के… pic.twitter.com/nvpocX4TXl
Pointing out to the the funding structure of VB—G RAM G, he said, "The central government has stated that in VB GRAM G, it will carry out normative funds allocation for every state. In this, the government refers to the 16th Finance Commission's horizontal devolution formula, but this will by no means be right for many states, rather it will be an injustice."
Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said, "In reality, the Modi government has brought schemes like VB- G RAM G to destroy the MGNREGA. Moreover, this scheme is also against the spirit of providing employment to rural people."
The senior Congress leader said, "Our appeal to the government is to immediately repeal the VB GRAM G and bring back MGNREGA.The MGNREGA architecture should be implemented, which was rights-based and demand-driven by nature, where employment was provided based on people's demand. We will continue to fight till MGNREGA is restored".
He added, "We will continue to raise our voice from the streets to Parliament for rollback of the scheme. We want the wage rate to be Rs 500."
Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, the Modi Government has notified the VB-GRAMG and the daily wage rate for workers under the scheme. The injustice of the Modi Government’s new law aside, the wages due to workers are also unjustifiably low – largely at Rs 300 per day."
Today, the Modi Government has notified the VB-GRAMG and the daily wage rate due to workers under the scheme. The injustice of the Modi Government’s new law aside, the wages due to workers are also unjustifiably low – largely at Rs. 300 per day.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 1, 2026
In the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign,… pic.twitter.com/9RU0toBVaT
"In the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Congress as part of its Shramik Nyay campaign had guaranteed a Rs 400 national daily minimum wage to all workers – including for MGNREGA. The expert committee headed by Dr Anoop Satpathy set up by the Modi Government had also recommended a national minimum wage floor at Rs 375 per day, back in 2019. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development under the Chairmanship of Saptagiri has also consistently recommended higher wages for MGNREGA workers," he said.
Lashing out at the government, Ramesh in a post on X wrote, "Given the widespread minimum wage protests in industrial hubs like Noida, and at a time when the stagnation of rural wages is widely recognized as a key constraint on our economic growth, this notification is both a snub to India’s workers and unwise economic policy."
He added a just minimum wage for India’s workers would adopt Dr Satpathy’s recommendation and accommodate the increase in prices since then.
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