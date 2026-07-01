ETV Bharat / bharat

'Repeal VB—G RAM G Act, Restore MGNREGA', Demands Congress

New Delhi: The Congress has demanded the BJP-led government at the Centre to immediately repeal the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act, which came into effect across rural India from Wednesday, and restore Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The grand old party categorically stated that it will continue its fight till the MGNREGA is restored. The VB—G RAM G Act, 2025, which replaced the MGNREGA, 2005, is a rural employment and development legislation, with focus on aligning rural development with the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of unskilled wage employment to rural households and promoting the creation of productive rural assets.



Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Saptagiri Ulaka said, "Today is a very sad day as the Modi government has scrapped the MGNREGA scheme. By abolishing MGNREGA, the government has dealt a blow to the poor people of the country, because it was a 'demand-based' employment scheme."

Pointing out to the the funding structure of VB—G RAM G, he said, "The central government has stated that in VB GRAM G, it will carry out normative funds allocation for every state. In this, the government refers to the 16th Finance Commission's horizontal devolution formula, but this will by no means be right for many states, rather it will be an injustice."

Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said, "In reality, the Modi government has brought schemes like VB- G RAM G to destroy the MGNREGA. Moreover, this scheme is also against the spirit of providing employment to rural people."