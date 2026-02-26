ETV Bharat / bharat

Repair, Rebalance, Re-engage: The Significance Of Canadian PM Carney's India visit

New Delhi: Nearly three years after relations between Ottawa and New Delhi plunged into one of their most difficult phases, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to arrive in India on February on a four-day visit that carries symbolic and strategic weight.

Framed as a reset effort, the trip follows months of calibrated diplomatic outreach, including high-level engagements and interactions on the sidelines of the G7 summit, aimed at restoring a degree of mutual confidence.

The visit marks Carney’s first official trip to India as prime minister, and comes at a critical juncture. It is part of a three-nation tour (India, Australia, Japan), underscoring India’s importance in Ottawa’s Indo-Pacific strategy and trade diversification goals.

It follows a period of strained India–Canada relations under Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau, particularly after the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, which sparked diplomatic tensions. Talks since then have been cautious, and cautious steps have been taken toward normalisation. In the lead-up to the visit, Canada publicly adjusted its stance on allegations linking India to violence on Canadian soil, signalling an effort by Ottawa to remove barriers to a diplomatic reset.

It is worth mentioning here that Carney is an unconventional political leader. He became Canada’s Prime Minister in March 2025 without previously holding elected office, a rare occurrence in Canadian politics. Prior to politics, he was Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, and later held senior roles in global finance and climate finance. His leadership is characterised by a focus on economic resilience, trade diversification, and investment partnerships, rather than ideological or confrontational diplomacy.

Officially announcing the visit on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Prime Minister Carney will arrive in Mumbai on February 27 and participate in separate business engagements, interact with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, as well as Canadian Pension Funds based in India.

He will arrive in New Delhi on March 1 and, on March 2, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Ministry, both leaders will review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis, Canada, in June 2025, and in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November 2025.

“They will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties,” the Ministry statement reads. “The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.”

Both Modi and Carney will also attend an India-Canada CEOs Forum.

“The visit comes at an important juncture in normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations,” The Ministry statement further reads. “The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other’s concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities. The forthcoming meeting between the leaders will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the positive momentum and shared vision of India and Canada in building a forward-looking partnership.”

A focal point of Carney’s visit is economic engagement. Both sides are expected to revive talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at doubling bilateral trade to around $70 billion by 2030 — a central economic objective for both New Delhi and Ottawa.

Discussions will span trade, energy, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and critical minerals — sectors where Canada sees India as both a growing market and a strategic partner. Carney’s meetings with business leaders in Mumbai before the Delhi talks signal a strong emphasis on commercial linkages and investment promotion. This pivot reflects Ottawa’s broader goal of diversifying Canada’s international trade beyond traditional partners, especially the US, and tapping into India’s fast-growing economy.

While the economic agenda is central, the visit also has strategic undertones. Strengthening defence and technology cooperation, including collaboration on emerging technologies like AI, is reportedly on the agenda, reflecting shared interests in addressing future security challenges.

Enhanced people-to-people ties, talent mobility and educational cooperation are also expected to feature as areas of high interest for Indian and Canadian stakeholders alike. All these signals show both sides’ interest in multi-dimensional engagement, beyond just economic calculus.