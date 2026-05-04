ETV Bharat / bharat

Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Seeks Status Report On Trial Against Kannada Actor Darshan, Others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Bengaluru court conducting the trial of Kannada actor Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case to submit a status report detailing the progress of proceedings, including the number of witnesses examined, those yet to be heard, and the estimated time required for completion.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench issued notice on a writ petition filed by Darshan seeking bail in the case. During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Darshan, submitted that since the Supreme Court cancelled the bail on August 14, 2025, the petitioner has cumulatively spent one year in jail.

It was argued before the bench that he was denied the basic amenities otherwise provided to an undertrial prisoner. Rohatgi said his client was put in a quarantine cell because of the Supreme Court order and pressed, “I am not able to get even basic amenities.”

After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Karnataka government. The bench also directed its registry to call for a report from the Bengaluru court regarding the status of the sessions case.

"We would like to know how many witnesses have been examined and how many remained to be examined. We would also like to know how much time it would take to complete the trial, and whether the basic amenities which is provided to an undertrial prisoner is made available to him or not," the bench said. The bench sought the report in one week and scheduled the matter for further hearing thereafter.