Renowned Tamil Scholar Solomon Papaiah Passes Away at 90
Born on February 22, 1936, at Sathangudi village, Papaiah was widely known for his deep knowledge of Tamil literature, witty speeches and popular panel discussions.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Madurai: Renowned Tamil scholar, barrister, professor and iconic Pattimandram Naduvar (debate moderator) Solomon Papaiah passed away on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 90.
Born on February 22, 1936, at Sathangudi village near Thirumangalam in Madurai district, Papaiah was widely known for his deep knowledge of Tamil literature, witty speeches and popular panel discussions.
He served as a Tamil professor at the American College in Madurai and became a household name through his participation as an adjudicator in Tamil literary debate programmes. He had presided over more than 1,000 such programmes during his career.
Papaiah was also known for his interpretations and commentaries on classical Tamil works, including the Thirukkural and Kamba Ramayanam.
He also acted in films such as Sivaji and Boys.
In recognition of his contribution to Tamil literature, the Tamil Nadu government honoured him with the Kalaimamani award in 2000. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021 by the Government of India. He also received the Thirukkural Semmal award for his contribution to interpreting and explaining the Thirukkural.
Papaiah is survived by a son and a daughter. He had been living with his family in the Arasadi area of Madurai.
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