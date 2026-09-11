ETV Bharat / bharat

Renowned Tamil Scholar Solomon Papaiah Passes Away at 90

Born on February 22, 1936, at Sathangudi village, Papaiah was widely known for his deep knowledge of Tamil literature, witty speeches and popular panel discussions.

PATTIMANDRAM NADUVAR PAPPAIAH DEBATE MODERATOR SOLOMON PAPAIAH TAMIL SCHOLAR PROFESSOR ICONIC KALAIMAMANI PADMA SEMMAL
Solomon Papaiah became a household name through his participation as an adjudicator in Tamil literary debate programmes. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Madurai: Renowned Tamil scholar, barrister, professor and iconic Pattimandram Naduvar (debate moderator) Solomon Papaiah passed away on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 90.

Born on February 22, 1936, at Sathangudi village near Thirumangalam in Madurai district, Papaiah was widely known for his deep knowledge of Tamil literature, witty speeches and popular panel discussions.

He served as a Tamil professor at the American College in Madurai and became a household name through his participation as an adjudicator in Tamil literary debate programmes. He had presided over more than 1,000 such programmes during his career.

Papaiah was also known for his interpretations and commentaries on classical Tamil works, including the Thirukkural and Kamba Ramayanam.

He also acted in films such as Sivaji and Boys.

In recognition of his contribution to Tamil literature, the Tamil Nadu government honoured him with the Kalaimamani award in 2000. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021 by the Government of India. He also received the Thirukkural Semmal award for his contribution to interpreting and explaining the Thirukkural.

Papaiah is survived by a son and a daughter. He had been living with his family in the Arasadi area of Madurai.

Also read

3 killed, 11 Hurt As Roof Of Church Under Construction Collapses In Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Departs For London From Chennai Airport, Does Not Use Gate Meant For VVIPs

TAGGED:

PATTIMANDRAM NADUVAR PAPPAIAH
DEBATE MODERATOR SOLOMON PAPAIAH
TAMIL SCHOLAR PROFESSOR ICONIC
KALAIMAMANI PADMA SEMMAL
RENOWNED TAMIL SCHOLAR SO PAPAIAH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.