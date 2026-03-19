ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Renowned Primatologist Flags Declining Simian Numbers

Sagar: Looking at the number of monkeys along highways, roads and residential areas, one might be led to believe that their numbers are hale and hearty, but research by a leading biologist at University of Mysore has raised concerns over the depleting number of simians in Madhya Pradesh.

Renowned primatologist Professor Mewa Singh, who has been studying behaviour of monkeys, especially urban hordes, for 35 years, has now led a team of researchers whose study has concluded that the population of monkeys is under rapid decline. Talking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a lecture at Sagar University, the professor and his team painted a grim future.

The researchers claim that 80 per cent of the monkeys have disappeared because there's nothing left for them to eat in the forests. This has forced them to migrate to human settlements and farmlands. They have pointed out that if monkeys disappear from the forests, the latter will also disappear gradually. Monkeys play a crucial role in forest expansion, as they are the ones who spread the seeds of fruits they eat the most.

Professor Singh has pointed out that laymen tend to exaggerate the number of monkeys using anecdotal evidence. “If they see 10 monkeys, they say there are 100s roaming around. As they are mostly seen in groups, everyone thinks they're moving around in a large number. I keep records, a 35-year-old record of 1,000 sq km. My students visit them repeatedly. Our study is based on that record. There are many places where monkeys have been wiped out 100 per cent,” he said.

He added, “The reason for the decline is that there are no resources left for their survival in the forests. There's nothing to eat, so they come to the agricultural fields, where they get killed by people. When their survival resources are gone, what will they do? Will the monkeys starve to death, or come into conflict with humans? People feed them toxic substances, poison their food."

He explained that simians play a significant role in the development of nature, especially forests, and are called gardeners of forests. They play a crucial role in the conservation of forest vegetation and in seed dispersal for regeneration, which helps forests to grow.