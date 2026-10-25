Renowned Celebrity Chef And Guinness Record Holder Chef Damu Dies At 72
Padma Shri recipient Chef Damu, the first Indian culinary expert to earn a doctorate and a Guinness World Record holder, died on Sunday in Chennai.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Chennai: Renowned celebrity chef and television personality K. Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away in Chennai on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 72.
Born in Chennai on September 3, 1954, Chef Damu rose to become one of India’s most celebrated culinary experts through his hard work and dedication. He was the first Indian culinary expert to earn a doctorate in Hotel Management and Catering Technology. In 2010, Damodharan set a Guinness World Record by cooking continuously for over 24 hours.
Academic Milestones and Early Career
Chef Damu pursued his education in Hotel Management and Catering Technology at the Institute of Hotel Management in Taramani, Chennai. He later went on to pursue higher studies in Commerce and Management.
In 2004, he earned a doctorate in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from the University of Madras, becoming the first Indian culinary expert to achieve a PhD in the field.
Chef Damu began his career in 1977 as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and later served in top roles within the culinary and educational sectors.
Television Stardom and Record-Breaking Feats
To bring the culinary arts to the general public, he participated in television programs, teaching the preparation of delicious dishes in a simple, accessible way.
Chef Damu hosted popular cooking shows on DD Podhigai and private Tamil television channels, gaining immense popularity among the people. He also served as a judge on a popular cookery show, ‘Cooku with Comali’ on Star Vijay TV channel.
Through his TV appearance, he shared the intricacies of food preparation and highlighted the unique qualities of traditional cuisine.
A major milestone in Chef Damu’s career came in December 2010, when he made a Guinness World Record by cooking continuously for 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds, preparing 617 different types of dishes.
The feat involved preparing approximately 190 kilograms of food, which garnered international attention and earned him an official Guinness World Record certificate.
Beyond this, Chef Damu holds other records, including creating the world’s longest dosa and preparing the largest-ever portion of curry.
Among his notable culinary achievements are the preparation of a dosa measuring approximately 48.4 feet in length in Madurai in 2012, and the creation of a massive, 6,000-kilogram batch of curry in Singapore in 2014.
Global Footprint, Social Impact, and Top Honours
Chef Damu has also authored several books on cooking, ranging from cookbooks for the general public to textbooks designed for students pursuing studies in catering and hospitality. He took a keen interest in popularising traditional Tamil cuisine and South Indian food culture on a global scale.
Chef Damu introduced traditional Tamil Nadu cuisine to various countries across the globe and contributed to enhancing the menu for the school midday meal scheme.
He also provided training to staff involved in these meal programs and helped thousands of students who studied catering and hospitality secure employment. He received numerous awards in recognition of his immense contributions to the culinary field.
In 2021, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at an event held in London. In 2025, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours in India.
Chef Damu left an indelible mark across various platforms, and his passing has caused deep sorrow among fellow chefs, friends, family and fans. Several prominent figures from the film industry have expressed their condolences.
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