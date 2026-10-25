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Renowned Celebrity Chef And Guinness Record Holder Chef Damu Dies At 72

Chennai: Renowned celebrity chef and television personality K. Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away in Chennai on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 72.

Born in Chennai on September 3, 1954, Chef Damu rose to become one of India’s most celebrated culinary experts through his hard work and dedication. ​He was the first Indian culinary expert to earn a doctorate in Hotel Management and Catering Technology. In 2010, Damodharan set a Guinness World Record by cooking continuously for over 24 hours.

Academic Milestones and Early Career

Chef Damu pursued his education in Hotel Management and Catering Technology at the Institute of Hotel Management in Taramani, Chennai. He later went on to pursue higher studies in Commerce and Management.

K Damodharan alias Chef Damu (Instagram/@chef_damu insta))

​In 2004, he earned a doctorate in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from the University of Madras, becoming the first Indian culinary expert to achieve a PhD in the field.

Chef Damu began his career in 1977 as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and later served in top roles within the culinary and educational sectors.

Television Stardom and Record-Breaking Feats

​To bring the culinary arts to the general public, he participated in television programs, teaching the preparation of delicious dishes in a simple, accessible way.

Chef Damu hosted popular cooking shows on DD Podhigai and private Tamil television channels, gaining immense popularity among the people. He also served as a judge on a popular cookery show, ‘Cooku with Comali’ on Star Vijay TV channel.

Through his TV appearance, he shared the intricacies of food preparation and highlighted the unique qualities of traditional cuisine.

A major milestone in Chef Damu’s career came in December 2010, when he made a Guinness World Record by cooking continuously for 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds, preparing 617 different types of dishes.