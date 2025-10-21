ETV Bharat / bharat

Remote Sensing Helps Curtail Instances Of Stubble Burning In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has once again reached alarming levels. However, stubble burning which is considered to be a major contributor to this phenomenon has shown a decline in Ghaziabad. Till now, only one case of stubble burning has been reported in Ghaziabad in the last month. It is being claimed that monitoring with the help of satellite imagery from remote sensing has played a big role in reducing the instances.

The Agriculture Department has been raising awareness among farmers on this issue while informing them about the alternative methods that could prove beneficial for farming.

Data available with the Department showed only one incident of stubble burning in Ghaziabad between September 15 and October 16 this year, while five incidents were reported during this period last year.

Stubble burning on an agricultural farmland in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that Ghaziabad district has been divided into 24 sectors and teams have been deployed to check stubble burning incidents. The Department is using satellite imagery and remote sensing to zero in on the instances of stubble burning.

Deputy Director Ramjatan Mishra disclosed, "Stubble burning incidents are monitored through the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) portal. The information is provided on the portal via satellite. A blue dot blinks on the area depicted on a map where burning has been initiated."

The exact point can be identified with the help of the comprehensive information available on the portal. There are longitudinal and latitudinal details available along with the exact time of the incident and its intensity.

Mishra added that on identifying the exact spot, a team comprising lekhpal, technical assistant and sugarcane supervisor is sent to the spot.