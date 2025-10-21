Remote Sensing Helps Curtail Instances Of Stubble Burning In Ghaziabad
Satellite imagery is helping officials zero in on exact spot of fire that may be caused by stubble burning
Published : October 21, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has once again reached alarming levels. However, stubble burning which is considered to be a major contributor to this phenomenon has shown a decline in Ghaziabad. Till now, only one case of stubble burning has been reported in Ghaziabad in the last month. It is being claimed that monitoring with the help of satellite imagery from remote sensing has played a big role in reducing the instances.
The Agriculture Department has been raising awareness among farmers on this issue while informing them about the alternative methods that could prove beneficial for farming.
Data available with the Department showed only one incident of stubble burning in Ghaziabad between September 15 and October 16 this year, while five incidents were reported during this period last year.
Officials said that Ghaziabad district has been divided into 24 sectors and teams have been deployed to check stubble burning incidents. The Department is using satellite imagery and remote sensing to zero in on the instances of stubble burning.
Deputy Director Ramjatan Mishra disclosed, "Stubble burning incidents are monitored through the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) portal. The information is provided on the portal via satellite. A blue dot blinks on the area depicted on a map where burning has been initiated."
The exact point can be identified with the help of the comprehensive information available on the portal. There are longitudinal and latitudinal details available along with the exact time of the incident and its intensity.
Mishra added that on identifying the exact spot, a team comprising lekhpal, technical assistant and sugarcane supervisor is sent to the spot.
"On October 15, we received information about stubble being burnt in Modinagar but the team did not detect any such incident within 200 meters of the location. Since any fire, big or small, is detected through remote sensing, it can be a fire other than stubble burning," he explained.
Officials say that farmers currently have better alternatives to stubble burning and the Agriculture Department provides them with comprehensive information regarding this.
Consequently, they are turning to these alternatives while recognizing that burning stubble is harmful not only to the environment but also to their own farmland.
Notably, Many farmers in Ghaziabad are using super seeders and mulchers.
Mishra pointed out that the super seeder is a revolution in stubble management as it cuts the stubble in the field and mixes it with the soil after which wheat is sown using it. Mixing cut stubble with the soil increases the latter’s fertility and eliminates the need for burning the stubble.
"The farmers have fully understood that burning stubble destroys earthworms and other nutrients in the field. Incorporating stubble into the soil increases the carbon content of the soil, leading to better crop yields," he added.
Official figures reveal that there are 52,000 farmers registered with the Agriculture Department in Ghaziabad. Information regarding stubble management and avoiding stubble burning is provided to all of them through messages sent from the Department’s portal. Additionally, awareness is being generated through billboards in all the 143 gram panchayats of the district. The help of village heads and community groups is also being taken besides organizing seminars in the rural areas.
Officials further disclosed that there are 12 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) active in Ghaziabad that are collaborating with the Agriculture Department in establishing Farm Machinery Banks that make equipment available for stubble management. This equipment includes super seeders and mulchers. Sources disclosed that farmers and FPOs can purchase agricultural equipment worth up to Rs 30 lakh at 80% subsidy.
Ghaziabad district has approximately 42,000 hectares of cultivated land and sugarcane is cultivated on approximately 28,000 hectares while paddy is cultivated on 5,000 hectares.
