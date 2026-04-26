ETV Bharat / bharat

Relieved That Prez Trump, First Lady, VP Vance Are Safe: PM Modi After White House Press Dinner Shooting

Trump and several senior US officials were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday night (local time) after multiple gunshots were reported. Secret Service agents and other security personnel rushed into the banquet hall as panic spread among attendees. Guests reportedly took cover under tables while security officers urged people to duck.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. The Prime Minister also condemned the incident, saying violence has no place in a democracy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were unharmed after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Following the incident, Trump shared an update on social media, confirming that the situation had been brought under control and praising the swift response of security agencies. He indicated that the suspect had been apprehended and said any decision regarding the continuation of the event would be made by law enforcement authorities.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we let the show go on, but we will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The hall, packed with hundreds of journalists, celebrities, and political leaders awaiting the President's address, was quickly evacuated after the incident. National Guard personnel were deployed inside the venue, and attendees were escorted out but not allowed to re-enter. Security remained extremely tight in the surrounding area.

Investigators have identified the suspect in the shooting near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner as a 31-year-old man from California, believed to have acted alone and now facing multiple federal charges linked to firearms and the attack. The suspect fired several rounds before being subdued inside the hotel complex just meters away from the ballroom.

President Trump, speaking at a press conference, described the attacker as "a sick person" and said early indications suggested a lone actor. He added that investigators were already searching the suspect's residence in California and reviewing his background. Federal officials have not yet publicly detailed a motive. Trump said, "They seemed to think he's a lone wolf, and I feel that too," while cautioning that more information would emerge as the investigation progresses.