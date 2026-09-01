ETV Bharat / bharat

Relief For MP Minister Vijay Shah In Col Sofiya Qureshi Remarks Case: Guv Approves State Govt's Rejection Of Prosecution

Bhopal: In a major relief for Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah in connection with his controversial remarks made about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during 'Operation Sindoor', Governor Mangubhai Patel has approved the Mohan Yadav government's proposal against his prosecution.

ETV Bharat has learnt from reliable sources that Mohan Yadav cabinet had recommended against prosecuting Vijay Shah, a recommendation that has now been approved by Governor. A proposal recommending the denial of prosecution sanction was sent to the Governor following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on August 25 as per sources.

During a hearing at the Supreme Court on Monday, August 31, the Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) stated that the investigation into the matter was complete and the report had been submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope. Further action awaited prosecution sanction, a decision on which was pending at the Governor's level.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court inquired whether the only remaining step after the investigation's completion was the government's approval. The government responded in the affirmative. The Court was informed that upon receiving prosecution sanction, the investigation report would be presented to the competent court; conversely, if sanction was denied, a closure report would be filed.