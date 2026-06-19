ETV Bharat / bharat

Relief For India As Ship Carrying LNG Safely Reaches Dahej In Gujarat

A large ship, 'Disha', carrying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been reported to have reached Dahej Port in Gujarat, after successfully crossing the Strait of Hormuz ( ETV Bharat )

Bharuch: The opening of the Strait of Hormuz has brought good news for India. A large ship, 'Disha', carrying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been reported to have reached Dahej Port in Gujarat, after successfully crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

A Ministry of Ports circular said that on June 15, Disha had left for India from Ras Laffan port in Qatar, carrying about 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG. The timing was suitable, as US and Iran had just signed a deal to call off the war in that region. For months, all marine routes from the Persian Gulf had been locked down due to the US-Israel war on Iran. This ship had remained stranded in the Gulf for more than three and a half months.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the busiest and strategically important waterways in the world. Large quantities of crude oil and LNG are transported through this route. Any instability in this path has a direct impact on the global energy market, gas prices and supply chains. Therefore, the safe journey of the ship Disha towards Dahej is being considered a positive sign for many countries, including India.

The LNG terminal at Dahej in Bharuch district is one of India's most important gas import hubs. The LNG imported here is supplied to industries, power generation units and domestic consumption in various states of the country. For the past few months, concerns have been raised about LNG supply due to instability in West Asia.

On Thursday, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Director Opesh Kumar Sharma said the government is working closely with multiple ministries and concerned parties for the safe return of Indian ships and energy cargo from the Persian Gulf region.