Relief For India As Ship Carrying LNG Safely Reaches Dahej In Gujarat
The ship, carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG, was stuck in the Persian Gulf for over three and a half months.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Bharuch: The opening of the Strait of Hormuz has brought good news for India. A large ship, 'Disha', carrying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been reported to have reached Dahej Port in Gujarat, after successfully crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
A Ministry of Ports circular said that on June 15, Disha had left for India from Ras Laffan port in Qatar, carrying about 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG. The timing was suitable, as US and Iran had just signed a deal to call off the war in that region. For months, all marine routes from the Persian Gulf had been locked down due to the US-Israel war on Iran. This ship had remained stranded in the Gulf for more than three and a half months.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the busiest and strategically important waterways in the world. Large quantities of crude oil and LNG are transported through this route. Any instability in this path has a direct impact on the global energy market, gas prices and supply chains. Therefore, the safe journey of the ship Disha towards Dahej is being considered a positive sign for many countries, including India.
The LNG terminal at Dahej in Bharuch district is one of India's most important gas import hubs. The LNG imported here is supplied to industries, power generation units and domestic consumption in various states of the country. For the past few months, concerns have been raised about LNG supply due to instability in West Asia.
On Thursday, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Director Opesh Kumar Sharma said the government is working closely with multiple ministries and concerned parties for the safe return of Indian ships and energy cargo from the Persian Gulf region.
Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing yesterday, Sharma said that after the departure of Malta-flagged LNG carrier Disha from the Strait of Hormuz to India on June 15, no other Indian ship has transited the Persian Gulf.
Responding to a question about India's preparedness after signs of ship movement gradually resuming through the Strait of Hormuz, he said the government is working closely with all concerned agencies.
"We are working closely with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ministry of External Affairs and all concerned parties to ensure that all are prepared and our ships can return as soon as possible," Sharma said. Regarding the situation of Indian ships in the area, he said, "So far, after 'Disha' no other Indian-flagged ship has passed through there."
Sharma said efforts were being made to ensure movement of both energy cargo and Indian-flagged ships. "We are working closely with all our relevant parties to ensure that our energy and our flagged ships can get out there," he said.
He also informed about the support mechanism established by the government for seafarers, saying, “Over 13,187 calls and over 29,376 emails have been processed in the control room set up at DG Shipping.”
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