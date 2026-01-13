ETV Bharat / bharat

Relief For Gig Workers As Union Labour Minister Asks E-Commerce Platforms To Remove '10-Minute Delivery' Claim

The move comes as part of the safety measures of the company for the gig workers. According to sources, Union Minister Mandaviya held discussions with officials of Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato, advising them to do away with strict delivery time limits in the interest of delivery workers’ safety. The companies assured the government that they would remove delivery-time commitments from their brand advertisements and social media platforms.

New Delhi: Following directions by union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, e-commerce platform has removed the "10-minute delivery" claim from all its brand platforms, sources said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the Labour Minister has told the e-commerce companies to remove the “10 minutes delivery” claim from its advertisements also. The directions by the Labour Minister to the companies to remove the ultra-fast delivery branding is seen as a major relief for gig workers in terms of safety.

Sources said that following directions by Mandaviya, Blinkit has already removed the 10-minute delivery provision from the platform with other e-commerce platforms expected to follow suit.

According to reports, thousands of gig workers had recently boycotted delivery of food and other groceries on New Year eve in protest to demand better pay, safety and dignity while calling for an end to the ultra-fast delivery branding by companies, they said, were taking a toll on their health and safety.