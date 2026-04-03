ETV Bharat / bharat

Relief For DMK MP Jagathrakshakan As Supreme Court Quashes Property Confiscation Under FEMA

New Delhi: In a major relief for DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, the Supreme Court has set aside the confiscation of properties belonging to Accord Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd and its directors, including the Parliamentarian, his son J Sundeep Anand and his daughter, saying the action under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was "arbitrary" and not in accordance with the law.

Citing flaws in proceedings initiated under against FEMA, a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, in judgment delivered on April 1, said, "We are of the opinion that the impugned order dated 23rd July, 2024 passed by the division bench of the high court and so also the order of the single judge of the high court dated 30th November, 2023, rejecting the writ petition preferred by the appellants and as a consequence, the final order dated 26th August, 2024 passed by the adjudicating authority imposing penalty and ordering confiscation of the property held by appellants are declared to be arbitrary and contrary to law."

The bench noted that the adjudicating authority undid the order of the competent authority even while the appeal against that order was pending. "Such a course of action, in the opinion of this court, tantamount to abdicating the powers of the appellate authority, even when the order of the competent authority was still under challenge in appeal at the instance of the department," said the bench.

The bench said it finds that the high court repeatedly referred to the effect of the seizure order passed by the authorised officer under Section 37A of FEMA and the scope of consideration thereof by the adjudicating authority while passing the final order under Section 16.

"We may note that the observations (supra) made by the division bench impliedly efface the findings recorded by the competent authority while refusing to confirm the seizure, thereby foreclosing the outcome of the appeal pending before the appellate authority," said the bench.

The senior counsel representing the appellants strongly contended that once the competent authority had concluded in the proceedings under Section 37A of FEMA that there was no ground to confirm the seizure of the assets of the appellants herein, the very foundation of the show cause notice (SCN) stood effaced.

They argued that in those circumstances, the SCN was fit to be quashed in exercise of the writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution because the foundational facts for sustaining the said SCN proceedings were lacking.

It was further submitted that the order of the competent authority dated 3rd February, 2021 refusing to confirm the seizure of the assets has been passed in favour of the appellants and that the appeal against the said order at the instance of the respondent (Directorate of Enforcement) is still pending adjudication before the appellate tribunal.

Anil Kaushik, Additional Solicitor General representing the respondents, opposed the appellants’ submission and contended that the nature of proceedings under Section 37A of FEMA is intermediary/interim in nature and has no bearing on the adjudication of the SCN.