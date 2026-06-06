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Relief For CBSE Students Awaiting Reevaluation: IIT Roorkee To Allow JEE Advanced Rankers Provisional JoSAA Counselling, Admissions

Kota: There is some good news for CBSE Class XII students who failed to meet the eligibility criteria for admission to engineering colleges because they scored less than the 75 per cent marks, or rank within the top 20 percentile of the board. IIT Roorkee, the body that organised the JEE Advanced exam this year, has granted relief to students who have applied for reevaluation of their CBSE marks, regarding the counselling for seats by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Talking about the clarification issued to candidates by IIT Roorkee, Kamal Singh Chauhan, an education expert from Kota, said IIT Roorkee will allow these students to apply for JoSAA counselling on a provisional basis, who will be allotted seats if they qualify in the counselling, provisionally. Their seats will be confirmed after the fourth round of counselling, if by then they are able to meet the eligibility criteria following the reevaluation of their CBSE results.

Chauhan noted that if any student who appeared for the CBSE Class XII exam, has applied for reevaluation, and is awaiting the outcome — whose name has appeared in the JEE Advanced ranking declared recently — can apply under this provision. However, the 75 per cent marks/top 20 percentile rule has not been abolished.

The relief is merely provisional, ensuring students do not miss the counselling process while awaiting revised CBSE results. These students can participate in the JoSAA counselling and submit their updated scorecards later, at which point they have to fulfill the eligibility criteria to retain their seats.

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