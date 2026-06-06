Relief For CBSE Students Awaiting Reevaluation: IIT Roorkee To Allow JEE Advanced Rankers Provisional JoSAA Counselling, Admissions
To retain their seats, students will have to submit their reevaluated marksheets later, when they have to fulfill the eligibility criteria.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Kota: There is some good news for CBSE Class XII students who failed to meet the eligibility criteria for admission to engineering colleges because they scored less than the 75 per cent marks, or rank within the top 20 percentile of the board. IIT Roorkee, the body that organised the JEE Advanced exam this year, has granted relief to students who have applied for reevaluation of their CBSE marks, regarding the counselling for seats by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).
Talking about the clarification issued to candidates by IIT Roorkee, Kamal Singh Chauhan, an education expert from Kota, said IIT Roorkee will allow these students to apply for JoSAA counselling on a provisional basis, who will be allotted seats if they qualify in the counselling, provisionally. Their seats will be confirmed after the fourth round of counselling, if by then they are able to meet the eligibility criteria following the reevaluation of their CBSE results.
Chauhan noted that if any student who appeared for the CBSE Class XII exam, has applied for reevaluation, and is awaiting the outcome — whose name has appeared in the JEE Advanced ranking declared recently — can apply under this provision. However, the 75 per cent marks/top 20 percentile rule has not been abolished.
The relief is merely provisional, ensuring students do not miss the counselling process while awaiting revised CBSE results. These students can participate in the JoSAA counselling and submit their updated scorecards later, at which point they have to fulfill the eligibility criteria to retain their seats.
The Problem With CBSE Scores
The problem began after CBSE used an 'on-screen marking' system to evaluate student answer sheets this year, but significant discrepancies came to light, causing distress among a large number of students.
Several students who later qualified for the JoSAA counselling, found they had failed to meet the eligibility criteria in the CBSE Class XII exam, and applied for reevaluation.
Under existing IIT admission rules, General, OBC, and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category students are required to secure 75 per cent marks, or rank within the top 20 percentile of their respective Class XII board. For SC, ST, and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates, the requirement is 65 per cent marks.
The concession for provisional admission has been granted to ensure that qualified candidates do not miss out on counselling due to delays in receiving revised results, following reevaluation.
Seat allotment will be based entirely on ranks obtained in the JEE Advanced exam, though their admission will remain provisional till they submit their updated board exam mark sheet by emailing the revised scorecard to orgjee@iitr.ac.in before July 15, after which the fourth round of JoSAA counselling will be held.
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