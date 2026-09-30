ETV Bharat / bharat

Reliance Industries Executive Among Two SP Leaders File Nominations For Rajya Sabha Elections In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has announced Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, a Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) executive as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Both Yadav and Nathwani filed their nominations in Lucknow in presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav and other party leaders.

Given the current strength in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the SP, with support from the Congress can bag two Rajya Sabha seats while the BJP-led alliance is likely to win eight seats. Suspense remains over the third candidate by the SP. But the SP will need the support of outside MLAs to secure the third seat.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh have been necessitated due to the expiry of terms of nine members of the upper house of the Parliament on November 25. They include Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma, BJP leaders Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal and Seema Dwivedi, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Ramji Gautam. Puri and Verma need to secure re-election if they are to continue as Union ministers.

There had been considerable speculation over the past few days about the Samajwadi Party fielding three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. The names of Salim Sherwani, Alok Ranjan, and Professor Ram Gopal Yadav were prominently mentioned as potential candidates.

Who is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani?

Dhanraj Parimal is a Group President at Reliance Industries Limited. He has been associated with the Jamnagar and Vadodara manufacturing divisions of the company. He also serves as a Director at Reliance New Energy Limited. His father, Parimal Nathwani, is the Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries and an Independent Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand; he had entered the Rajya Sabha earlier this year with the support of the NDA.