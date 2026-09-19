ETV Bharat / bharat

Relatives, Villagers Suspect Surendra Koli, Who Was Acquitted In The Nithari Case, Was Murdered

Haridwar: A post-mortem examination will be conducted today on the body of Surendra Koli, who had previously gained notoriety due to the 2006 Nithari serial murder case. Following the discovery of the body, his family members — including his elder brother, son, and 4-5 villagers — have arrived in Haridwar and reached the post-mortem facility, where a Zila Panchayat member and the family raised suspicions of murder, stating that the circumstances under which the body was found have given rise to several questions.

Koli was originally from Bhikiasain in the Almora district of Uttarakhand. His family members have arrived in Haridwar upon receiving news of his death. His relatives maintain that at first glance, his death appears suspicious, and demanded a fair, impartial inquiry. The actual cause of death will only be clarified once the post-mortem report is available. The police are actively investigating the matter and are also awaiting the report.

Narayan Singh Rawat, a former Zila Panchayat member who accompanied the family, noted that Surendra Koli had finally received justice from the courts after 20 years. While the legal system exonerated him, he did not receive social or economic justice; he was not even guaranteed employment, and at his age, he was unable to undertake strenuous work. Rawat said after his release from prison, Koli had lived in places like Delhi, Chennai, and Chandigarh. He had visited his village a few days ago and travelled directly to Haridwar from there.

Rawat added that Koli had hoped to stand on his own feet by running a tea stall in Haridwar. He said he had personally met Koli in Haridwar on September 7, and provided some financial assistance at the time. He emphasised that Koli was innocent and had been framed, which is why the court had acquitted him.

Regarding his suspicions, Rawat pointed out that the kiosk where Koli's body was found had a low ceiling, and the knot in the rope around his neck was not the type typically used in a suicide. There was bleeding from his mouth and nose — something, he claimed, that does not occur in cases of suicide. He also said the rope appeared to have been cut cleanly. Additionally, the shop's shutter was found open.