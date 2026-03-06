ETV Bharat / bharat

Relatives Of Many Shias In Greater Noida's Chholas Village Are Studying In Qom, Iran. After The War Began, They Lost Contact

By Sanjeev Upadhyay

New Delhi/Noida: For most Indian observers, the US-Israel war on Iran is being fought on cellphone screens, with deepfake AI videos causing more damage than verifiable. But for many families in Chholas village of Greater Noida, the war is much closer to home.

The village, with substantial Shia presence, is living under the shadow of terror. There is no news of many of the boys from the village, who have gone to study Islamic theology in the Iranian city of Qom.

Village resident Guddu's son, Kumbar Ali, left for Iran on February 13. She last spoke with him three days ago, when he tearfully told her that war has broken out. She hasn't heard from him since. The mother is pleading with the government for her son's safe return.

Fatima, another woman from Chholas, had gone to Iran to visit her son, Murtaza, but she is trapped in the ensuing conflict. On Saturday, her family lost contact with her. The last time they spoke, Fatima said the smoke from missiles and the echo of sirens were shaking all of Qom. "I feel a sense of fear inside," she said, according to her family.