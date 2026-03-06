Relatives Of Many Shias In Greater Noida's Chholas Village Are Studying In Qom, Iran. After The War Began, They Lost Contact
As missiles rain down on Iran, the family members gasp for their loved ones stranded by the fighting, as district administration issues emergency helpline numbers
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
By Sanjeev Upadhyay
New Delhi/Noida: For most Indian observers, the US-Israel war on Iran is being fought on cellphone screens, with deepfake AI videos causing more damage than verifiable. But for many families in Chholas village of Greater Noida, the war is much closer to home.
The village, with substantial Shia presence, is living under the shadow of terror. There is no news of many of the boys from the village, who have gone to study Islamic theology in the Iranian city of Qom.
Village resident Guddu's son, Kumbar Ali, left for Iran on February 13. She last spoke with him three days ago, when he tearfully told her that war has broken out. She hasn't heard from him since. The mother is pleading with the government for her son's safe return.
Fatima, another woman from Chholas, had gone to Iran to visit her son, Murtaza, but she is trapped in the ensuing conflict. On Saturday, her family lost contact with her. The last time they spoke, Fatima said the smoke from missiles and the echo of sirens were shaking all of Qom. "I feel a sense of fear inside," she said, according to her family.
Network lines have been completely destroyed, preventing communication with Fatima and Murtaza. While the only solace is that Qom has not yet been directly attacked, an atmosphere of panic reigns.
Saqib Raza, also from Chholas, is worried about his brothers, Asad Raza and Askari Raza, who too have been living in Qom for the past six years. Another relative, Mustafa, has also been there for 12 years. Saqib says the scene there as described by his brothers as terrifying. The smoke from missiles fills the sky everywhere.
These families in Chholas have only one request to the government: Somehow connect with their loved ones and bring them back home safely. With communication outages, every passing minute is becoming increasingly difficult for them.
Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has been put on alert for Indian citizens stranded in the ongoing war in the Middle East. People are urged to share information on these numbers without delay if they know anyone in their family or acquaintances who are in the area.
Here are important numbers:
- District Emergency Control Room: 0120-2978231, 0120-2978232
- Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue): 9870944876
- District Disaster Specialist: 8145563077