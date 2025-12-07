Rekha Gupta Govt Forms Two Committees To Tackle Rising Air Pollution In Delhi
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the formation of the Implementation Committee and the Expert Group having 16 and 11 members respectively.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: To tackle the rising air pollution in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta led Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government in the national capital has formed two committees, comprising administrative officials and top scientists from across the country.
Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, confirmed the formation of the committees. He stated that the first 'Implementation Committee' will be responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of pollution control measures in the city. The second 'Expert Group' will develop scientific, technical, and practical solutions to be implemented for pollution control in Delhi, Sirsa said. Sirsa informed that the two committees comprise a total of 27 members from various departments, research institutions, and monitoring agencies, who will work together to create a road map for cleaning Delhi's air.
The Environment Minister said that the objective of these committees is to formulate a blueprint for both short-term and long-term strategies to reduce pollution. “Recently, the government launched mist spray systems in key areas, and now, with the help of experts, a comprehensive action plan will be prepared. "
Sirsa also stated that a long-term and scientific road map will now be developed with the help of experts and administrative officials, which will clean the air in the national capital and provide relief to the people from pollution.
Implementation Committee
This committee is composed of senior administrative officers of the Delhi government and heads of key departments. The Chief Secretary of Delhi will chair this committee. The members include the Chief Secretary, Delhi Government (Chairperson), MCD Commissioner, DDA Vice Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary PWD, Additional Chief Secretary Industries, Chairman DSIIDC, Chairman DPCC, Commissioner Transport Department, Divisional Commissioner Revenue, Commissioner Development Department, Secretary Environment, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, CEO DUSIB, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), and Special Secretary (Environment & Forest). This committee will monitor pollution control measures and ensure their implementation.
Experts Committee
This expert group is composed of scientists, environmental experts, and representatives from national institutions. Its objective is to develop technical, scientific, and practical solutions to reduce pollution. Leena Nandan, former Secretary, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the committee. Dr. J.S. Kamyotra, former MS, CPCB, Prof. Mukesh Khare, IIT Delhi, Prof. Mukesh Sharma, IIT Kanpur, Dr. Sunil Pandey, TERI, a representative from CAQM, a representative from IMD, a representative from APAG, a representative from PHDCCI, and the Secretary (Environment & Forest) have been appointed as members of the committee. The Chairman of DPCC has been appointed as the Member Secretary.
Read More: