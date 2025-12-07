ETV Bharat / bharat

Rekha Gupta Govt Forms Two Committees To Tackle Rising Air Pollution In Delhi

New Delhi: To tackle the rising air pollution in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta led Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government in the national capital has formed two committees, comprising administrative officials and top scientists from across the country.

Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, confirmed the formation of the committees. He stated that the first 'Implementation Committee' will be responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of pollution control measures in the city. The second 'Expert Group' will develop scientific, technical, and practical solutions to be implemented for pollution control in Delhi, Sirsa said. Sirsa informed that the two committees comprise a total of 27 members from various departments, research institutions, and monitoring agencies, who will work together to create a road map for cleaning Delhi's air.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa(C) chairs a meeting of officials (Delhi Government)

The Environment Minister said that the objective of these committees is to formulate a blueprint for both short-term and long-term strategies to reduce pollution. “Recently, the government launched mist spray systems in key areas, and now, with the help of experts, a comprehensive action plan will be prepared. "