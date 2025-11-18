ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of MCD Bypolls, CM Rekha Gupta Announces Electricity Connections For 'Illegal' Properties

New Delhi: The Special Secretary in the Delhi government's Electricity Department has issued an order, following instructions by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, lifting the ban on providing electricity connections to properties "booked" by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and declared illegal. The decision, which comes days ahead of the MCD bypolls scheduled for November 30, will provide immediate benefits to over 1.25 lakh affected families.

The order says the Electricity Department has been receiving frequent public complaints alleging that DISCOMs (power companies) have denied or disconnected electricity connections on the grounds that the properties in question have been booked by the MCD for unauthorised construction. In many such cases, it has been reported that even years after demolition orders were issued by the MCD, no action was taken for various reasons.

The CM said that millions of people, who have been living in these properties for years, were denied electricity connections solely on the basis of the properties being booked by MCD, adding that not only was this inconvenient, but also encouraged power theft.

According to the order, DISCOMs (power companies) can only suspend an electricity connection if the MCD formally notifies them that they have demolished or sealed the property. Instructions have also been issued to enhance coordination between DISCOMs and MCD to avoid any discrepancies in the future.

The CM claimed this move will not only provide relief to citizens, but also effectively curb power theft and unauthorised use. She said this will help over 1.25 lakh families, who have been waiting for a valid electricity connection for years. Discoms will also set up helplines to assist citizens who previously couldn't get regular connections.

The CM further said that the Delhi government prioritises transparent governance and the right to public amenities. Hence, after reviewing the latest decision in consultation with the Law Department, it was necessary to provide citizens with a valid, safe, and regular power supply, in the interest of the public. The Delhi government is committed to ensuring citizens' fundamental rights and the availability of essential services under all circumstances.