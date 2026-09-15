ETV Bharat / bharat

Regulation Of Educational Institutes: Supreme Court Issues Notice To School Education Secretary On Contempt Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the school education secretary, Ministry of Education, on a plea claiming non-compliance with its order to consider a plea seeking directions to regulate all institutions imparting secular education or religious instruction to children aged below 14.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The bench was hearing a contempt plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who alleged that the secretary took no action on his representation.

The bench issued notice to T K Anil Kumar, Secretary (Department of School Education and Literacy), Ministry of Education. The bench sought his reply in four weeks. The top court in May directed Upadhyay to make a representation to the Union of India with his plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, sought directions to "take appropriate steps to register, recognise, supervise and monitor all institutions imparting secular education or religious instructions to children up to the age of 14 years in the spirit of Article 21A read with Article 39, 45 and 51-A".