ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration Of Qazis & Maulavis; Talaq, Halala, Iddat Regulations: What's There In Uttarakhand's Post-UCC Draft Nikahnama

Dehradun: The Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand is going full tilt with its implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Having passed the UCC legislation on February 7, 2024, as the first state in the country to do so, the focus has now shifted to the nikahnama (Islamic marriage contract), which the ruling dispensation hopes to highlight as an achievement in the upcoming poll campaign.

Already, the implementation of the UCC has brought changes to various regulations concerning marriage, divorce, and marital relations in the state. There is now a move to align the nikahnama with this broader framework. The government and the state Waqf Board describe these steps as efforts to improve the existing system.

The initiative encompasses measures ranging from the registration of qazis and maulvis who officiate marriages according to Islamic law, to ensuring the protection of women's rights. It also covers streamlining and formalising of marriage documentation.

The Waqf Board is taking the lead on this matter, which includes measures like recording the identities of the qazis and maulvis who officiate the nikah (Islamic marriage), documenting essential information at the time of the ceremony, and ensuring that marriage-related documentation is more systematically organised.

However, the final structure of the proposed nikahnama, the specific rules governing it, and the modalities for its implementation, are yet to be clarified.

Documentation Of Officiators & Witnesses

According to Minister for Minority Welfare Khajan Das, the government aims to make the nikahnama more robust and legally sound. He said further details regarding the process are expected to emerge within the next 2-3 months.

Khajan Das, Minority Welfare Minister, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Das clarified that there has been no opposition from any community regarding this initiative so far. In fact, he added, similar efforts are now underway in states like Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Shadab Shams, chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, said people in the state are gradually adapting to the UCC. He added that there is now a need to revise the rules concerning the nikahnama to ensure that marriage-related documents and procedures align with the new framework.

He emphasised that the identity of the qazi or maulvi officiating the nikah must be recorded, and details of the witnesses present during the ceremony should also be clearly documented. According to Shams, the proposed system includes the provision of a Unique Identification Number (UID) for the qazi or maulvi who conducts the nikah.

A mechanism could also be established to record the Aadhaar card details and addresses of witnesses present during the nikah. This would help in maintaining organised records, and reducing the risk of potential fraud. Furthermore, efforts are being directed toward integrating the nikahnama with the UCC framework and simplifying the process of obtaining a marriage certificate.

On Multiple Wives, Triple Talaq, Halala & Iddat

Shams also addressed issues concerning nikah (marriage), talaq (divorce), and women's rights. He said, "Once UCC is implemented, the practice of having more than one spouse will no longer be permissible, and clear regulations regarding marital relations will have to be followed."

Shadab Shams, Chairman, Uttarakhand Waqf Board (ETV Bharat)

Referring to the ban on talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq), Shams noted that the law aims to prevent families from falling apart, and to encourage individuals to sustain their relationships. He said the new contract would only provide for talaq-e-ahsan and talaq-e-hasan — forms of divorce that allow for reconciliation efforts over a period of at least three months.