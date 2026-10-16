Registration Of Qazis & Maulavis; Talaq, Halala, Iddat Regulations: What's There In Uttarakhand's Post-UCC Draft Nikahnama
Dheeraj Sajwan takes a deep dive into the new nikahnama, which the Dhami government hopes to highlight as an achievement in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Dehradun: The Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand is going full tilt with its implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Having passed the UCC legislation on February 7, 2024, as the first state in the country to do so, the focus has now shifted to the nikahnama (Islamic marriage contract), which the ruling dispensation hopes to highlight as an achievement in the upcoming poll campaign.
Already, the implementation of the UCC has brought changes to various regulations concerning marriage, divorce, and marital relations in the state. There is now a move to align the nikahnama with this broader framework. The government and the state Waqf Board describe these steps as efforts to improve the existing system.
The initiative encompasses measures ranging from the registration of qazis and maulvis who officiate marriages according to Islamic law, to ensuring the protection of women's rights. It also covers streamlining and formalising of marriage documentation.
The Waqf Board is taking the lead on this matter, which includes measures like recording the identities of the qazis and maulvis who officiate the nikah (Islamic marriage), documenting essential information at the time of the ceremony, and ensuring that marriage-related documentation is more systematically organised.
However, the final structure of the proposed nikahnama, the specific rules governing it, and the modalities for its implementation, are yet to be clarified.
Documentation Of Officiators & Witnesses
According to Minister for Minority Welfare Khajan Das, the government aims to make the nikahnama more robust and legally sound. He said further details regarding the process are expected to emerge within the next 2-3 months.
Das clarified that there has been no opposition from any community regarding this initiative so far. In fact, he added, similar efforts are now underway in states like Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.
Shadab Shams, chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, said people in the state are gradually adapting to the UCC. He added that there is now a need to revise the rules concerning the nikahnama to ensure that marriage-related documents and procedures align with the new framework.
He emphasised that the identity of the qazi or maulvi officiating the nikah must be recorded, and details of the witnesses present during the ceremony should also be clearly documented. According to Shams, the proposed system includes the provision of a Unique Identification Number (UID) for the qazi or maulvi who conducts the nikah.
A mechanism could also be established to record the Aadhaar card details and addresses of witnesses present during the nikah. This would help in maintaining organised records, and reducing the risk of potential fraud. Furthermore, efforts are being directed toward integrating the nikahnama with the UCC framework and simplifying the process of obtaining a marriage certificate.
On Multiple Wives, Triple Talaq, Halala & Iddat
Shams also addressed issues concerning nikah (marriage), talaq (divorce), and women's rights. He said, "Once UCC is implemented, the practice of having more than one spouse will no longer be permissible, and clear regulations regarding marital relations will have to be followed."
Referring to the ban on talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq), Shams noted that the law aims to prevent families from falling apart, and to encourage individuals to sustain their relationships. He said the new contract would only provide for talaq-e-ahsan and talaq-e-hasan — forms of divorce that allow for reconciliation efforts over a period of at least three months.
He also touched upon issues like halala (where a divorced woman marries a second man, consummates the marriage, and gets divorced/widowed, so that she can legally remarry her first husband) and iddat (mandatory 4 months and 10 days waiting period before a Muslim woman can remarry). He said that while regressive practices like halala has no place in Islam, the practice of iddat has been waived, though any woman wishing to observe iddat of her own volition remains free to do so.
He said helpline numbers would be introduced to address complaints related to the mental and physical exploitation of women, and that women should not be subjected to any form of coercion in the name of iddat.
Shams added that the UCC grants equal property rights to both daughters and sons, which will empower women. However, a clearer picture regarding the implementation of these measures — including the new systems for helplines and nikahnama — will emerge only after the formal rules and their legal status are made public.
Streamlines Process; Needs To Include Existing Records: Legal View
S C Birmani, an advocate for the Waqf Board who is overseeing the legal aspects of the initiative, said the Waqf Board is acting as a bridge between society and the government. He said the purpose of the initiative is not to oppose any community or individual, but to eradicate social ills and improve the processes surrounding nikah. "In time, people will come to understand and appreciate the utility of this system."
Under the proposed framework, there is a possibility of linking nikahnamas to the UCC portal. Birmani said, "This will allow the concerned parties to register their nikahnama on a portal, simplifying the process of obtaining a marriage certificate. If the officiating qazis and maulvis are registered, it will ensure clarity regarding their identities and records pertaining to the marriage. This could reduce the need for people to run from pillar to post in search of documentation."
Islamic scholar and journalist Mohammad Shahnazar noted that within the Muslim community, the nikah is deeply rooted in religious tradition, with its own established process. He said mosques already maintain a nikah register, which includes names and ages of the bride and groom, details of their parents, signatures of witnesses, and information regarding the officiating maulvi. Copies of this record used to be provided to both parties and could be presented during legal proceedings, he added.
Shahnazar said, "If the government streamlines this process and establishes a system to grant official recognition to qazis, it could prove beneficial for those who officiate marriages. But, while developing this system, it will be essential to take into account existing nikah records, legal requirements, and the practical challenges faced by the people."
Muslim Rashtriya Manch Welcomes Move, Emphasises Women's Rights
Shalini Ali, National Convener of the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch, has welcomed the initiative. She said such efforts are vital for empowering Muslim women across the country, adding that the implementation of the UCC has strengthened the position of ordinary citizens — women in particular — regarding their rights.
Ali said, "A system designed to improve the nikahnama could provide women with an opportunity to voice their preferences before marriage. Under this arrangement, a woman could stipulate her own conditions prior to the nikah, review the terms, propose modifications, and give consent to the marriage. This would foster greater awareness among women regarding their rights, and potentially strengthen their position in their post-marital lives."
She emphasised that daughters should have the full opportunity to express their views on decisions concerning their own futures.
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