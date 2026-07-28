ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration Of Births And Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Magistrate's Approval For Over Two-Year Delayed Reports

New Delhi: The Centre is set to tighten the rules for delayed registration of births and deaths by introducing stricter approval requirements, particularly in cases where the registration is made after more than two years.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which has been circulated among the Members of Parliament (MPs) and is likely to be introduced soon, proposes significant changes in the procedure for delayed registration. The government believes that the move will encourage timely reporting of births and deaths besides improving the reliability of India’s civil registration system.

Changes Under Proposed Law

At present, if the registration of a birth or death is delayed by more than one year, the person concerned must obtain an order from the District Magistrate (DM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), or an Executive Magistrate.

The proposed amendment divides delayed registrations into two separate categories.

For registrations made between one and two years after the birth or death, the existing system will largely continue and approval will have to be obtained from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, or an Executive Magistrate within the jurisdiction where it occurred.

However, the rules become much stricter once the delay exceeds two years.

In such cases, registration will be allowed only after obtaining an order from a First-Class Judicial Magistrate. This shifts the authority from the executive to the judiciary for very late registrations.

Verification Made Mandatory

The Bill also makes it clear that the designated authority must verify the authenticity of the reported birth or death before granting permission for delayed registration.

In addition, applicants will have to pay a prescribed fee for delayed registration, although the exact amount will be notified separately through rules framed under the Act.

The government believes that these safeguards will reduce chances of fraudulent registrations while ensuring that genuine cases can still be accommodated through proper scrutiny.

Why Is Birth And Death Registration Important?

Registration of births and deaths is compulsory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.