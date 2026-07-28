Registration Of Births And Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Magistrate's Approval For Over Two-Year Delayed Reports
The Bill proposes judicial scrutiny for registrations delayed beyond two years to encourage timely reporting of births and deaths, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre is set to tighten the rules for delayed registration of births and deaths by introducing stricter approval requirements, particularly in cases where the registration is made after more than two years.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which has been circulated among the Members of Parliament (MPs) and is likely to be introduced soon, proposes significant changes in the procedure for delayed registration. The government believes that the move will encourage timely reporting of births and deaths besides improving the reliability of India’s civil registration system.
Changes Under Proposed Law
At present, if the registration of a birth or death is delayed by more than one year, the person concerned must obtain an order from the District Magistrate (DM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), or an Executive Magistrate.
The proposed amendment divides delayed registrations into two separate categories.
For registrations made between one and two years after the birth or death, the existing system will largely continue and approval will have to be obtained from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, or an Executive Magistrate within the jurisdiction where it occurred.
However, the rules become much stricter once the delay exceeds two years.
In such cases, registration will be allowed only after obtaining an order from a First-Class Judicial Magistrate. This shifts the authority from the executive to the judiciary for very late registrations.
Verification Made Mandatory
The Bill also makes it clear that the designated authority must verify the authenticity of the reported birth or death before granting permission for delayed registration.
In addition, applicants will have to pay a prescribed fee for delayed registration, although the exact amount will be notified separately through rules framed under the Act.
The government believes that these safeguards will reduce chances of fraudulent registrations while ensuring that genuine cases can still be accommodated through proper scrutiny.
Why Is Birth And Death Registration Important?
Registration of births and deaths is compulsory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.
A birth certificate serves as the first legal identity document for an individual. It is required for school admissions, passports, Aadhaar enrolment, voting rights, inheritance claims, government welfare schemes and several other legal and administrative purposes.
Similarly, a death certificate is an essential legal document used for settling inheritance matters, insurance claims, pension benefits, transfer of property, closure of bank accounts and updating official government records.
The Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Bill notes that certificates issued under the Act are legally admissible as proof of the birth or death of a person.
Why Another Amendment?
The law governing birth and death registration was substantially amended in 2023 to create a more integrated and digital registration system.
The 2023 changes enabled birth certificates to become a single document for multiple purposes, including admission to educational institutions, issuance of driving licences, preparation of electoral rolls, appointments to government jobs, marriage registration and maintenance of various government databases.
Despite those reforms, the government now believes that the provisions dealing with delayed registration need further strengthening.
According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the proposed amendment seeks to make delayed registration more stringent so that people report births and deaths within the prescribed time instead of waiting for several years.
Expected impact
The proposed amendment is expected to strengthen the credibility of India’s civil registration records by discouraging excessively delayed registrations without adequate scrutiny.
It is believed that introducing judicial oversight for registrations delayed beyond two years will make it more difficult to obtain birth or death certificates on the basis of fabricated or unverifiable claims.
At the same time, genuine applicants who have valid reasons for delayed reporting will continue to have a legal mechanism for registration, although the process will involve greater scrutiny.
Legal and constitutional expert believe that the proposed amendment reflects the government’s attempt to strike a balance between ensuring universal registration and preventing misuse of the system.
“Requiring the approval of a First-Class Judicial Magistrate for registrations delayed beyond two years introduces a higher level of judicial scrutiny in cases where the possibility of fabricated claims is greater. At the same time, genuine applicants are not denied registration; they are simply required to satisfy the court about the authenticity of the birth or death. If implemented efficiently, the amendment could improve the integrity and credibility of civil registration records while encouraging citizens to report such events within the prescribed time,” senior Supreme Court lawyer and Constitutional expert Satya Prakash Singh told ETV Bharat.
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