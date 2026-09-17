ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration Of Births And Deaths (Amendment) Act To Come Into Force on Oct 1

New Delhi: The provisions of a newly enacted law that tightens regulations for delayed registration of births and deaths will come into force on October 1, Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said on Wednesday.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of Parliament, became the law after the President’s assent last month.

In a gazette notification, Narayan said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026 (12 of 2026), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October, 2026, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The law tightens regulations for delayed registration of births and deaths and requires judicial intervention for applications filed more than two years after the event. The new law amended Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023), "in order to make provisions of delayed registration more stringent".