ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration Not Enough To Validate Hindu Marriage If Rituals, Ceremonies Not Performed: Gujarat HC

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has ruled that registration alone cannot validate a Hindu marriage if customary rites and ceremonies such as ‘saptapadi’ are not performed, saying marriage is not merely an occasion for “song and dance”.

The customary ceremonies, despite their geographical and cultural variations, are believed to purify and transform the spiritual being of an individual, the HC said in its June 23 order.

The verdict came on an appeal filed by a UK-based man challenging the decision of a family court that had refused to declare an alleged marriage between the parties as void.

While quashing the family court’s order passed in November last year, the division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and R T Vachhani said in its order, the copy of which was made available Monday, that the performance of essential ceremonies like saptapadi is the foundation of a Hindu marriage.

Ceremonies like saptapadi, that is, the taking of seven steps by the bridegroom and the bride jointly before the sacred fire, provide a marriage with the spiritual, social, and legal status as a sacrament and samskara, the court said.

Appellant Kaushal Sonar had sought the marriage between the parties to be declared null and void. He said he resides in the United Kingdom while the defendant lives in Ahmedabad.

Sonar told the court that he learned about the alleged marriage only when the defendant approached his parents and handed over a marriage certificate claiming that she was his lawfully wedded wife.

He claimed he never solemnised any marriage with the defendant, never performed any Hindu rites and ceremonies, and never lived with her as husband. He also alleged that his signature on the marriage documents was obtained fraudulently without his free consent.