Registration For Amarnath Yatra 2026 In Kashmir Himalayas Begins
Pilgrims can register on the official website of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and designated banks across the country, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Jammu: The registration process for the annual Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra 2026 in the Kashmir Himalayas is officially beginning on Wednesday, April 15. This year, the Yatra will begin from July 3, 2026, and is scheduled to conclude on August 28.
Registration for the Yatra will be available through both online and offline modes. Pilgrims can register through the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, while this facility has also been provided in more than 550 designated bank branches across the country. These banks include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ECEC Bank.
Pilgrims have been instructed to complete the registration as soon as possible as booking for a specific date will be closed seven days in advance. After registration is completed, the pilgrims will be provided with a system-issued Yatra Permit, which will include the date, selected route and entry time.
Apart from this, under a new security measure this year, RFID(Radio Frequency Identification) cards will also be issued to each pilgrim so that their movements can be monitored during the Yatra.
The administration has also directed the pilgrims to complete a medical examination and submit the mandatory medical forms so that the Yatra can be carried out safely and in an orderly manner.
Amarnath Yatra is one of the most important religious pilgrimages in India where millions of devotees travel through difficult mountain routes to have a glimpse of the naturally formed snowy Shivling.