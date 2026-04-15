ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration For Amarnath Yatra 2026 In Kashmir Himalayas Begins

Jammu: The registration process for the annual Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra 2026 in the Kashmir Himalayas is officially beginning on Wednesday, April 15. This year, the Yatra will begin from July 3, 2026, and is scheduled to conclude on August 28.

Registration for the Yatra will be available through both online and offline modes. Pilgrims can register through the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, while this facility has also been provided in more than 550 designated bank branches across the country. These banks include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ECEC Bank.

Pilgrims have been instructed to complete the registration as soon as possible as booking for a specific date will be closed seven days in advance. After registration is completed, the pilgrims will be provided with a system-issued Yatra Permit, which will include the date, selected route and entry time.