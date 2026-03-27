ETV Bharat / bharat

Registrar General Sets Up 41 Census Workstations In Universities Across India For Micro-Data Research

New Delhi: The Registrar General of India (RGI), under the Home Ministry, has setup 41 census workstations in different universities and institutes across the country, to leverage census data for policy advocacy, quality research, and informed decision-making.

“One of the major innovative steps taken by the Office of the Registrar General (ORG) and Census Commissioner of India (CCI) is to set up workstations for research on sample micro-data from the census. The ORG and CCI intends to allow researchers from universities and institutes to access sample micro-data from the previous two censuses for research purposes. To meet this objective, census workstations have been set up in 41 universities and institutes across the country,” a Home Ministry report, compiled ahead of the much-hyped census operations began, stated.

Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, covering house listing and housing census in Phase I from April to September — over a period of 30 days as per the convenience of respective state and Union Territory governments — followed by population enumeration in Phase II in February 2027 (except for Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it will be done in September, 2026).

Census Workstations

The workstations are fully equipped with all facilities for research on sample micro data from the census. “They are fully airconditioned and have a network of computer terminals for accessing the data. All published tables from the 1991 to 2011 censuses, sample microdata on House listing for the 2001 and 2011 Censuses and on Population Enumeration for Census 2011, have been made available in soft copy format,” the Home Ministry said.

An official from the university or institute will be posted at each workstation to provide access to the data for researchers, after this is approved by the steering group. “The researchers are permitted to use the statistical package for the social sciences (SPSS) and statistical data analysis (STATA) software available for tabulation,” the Home Ministry said.

Why Have These Workstations Been Set Up?

The research workstations are a joint collaboration between ORG and different institutions.

“Based on the data collected during the census, the ORG publishes important summary indicators and tables on statistics of the population. However, the massive unpublished data at the unit level has huge potential for in-depth micro analysis. The census data workstations enable researchers to study the social-economic-demographic context of India’s population, by providing access to anonymised census micro-data for methodical research,” said Pranab Mukhopadhyay, Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Mukhopadhyay said leveraging the power of data for policy advocacy, quality research, and informed decision-making, is the principle that guides the establishments of census data workstations across the country.