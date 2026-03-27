Registrar General Sets Up 41 Census Workstations In Universities Across India For Micro-Data Research
The workstations will analyse census data for policy advocacy, quality research, and informed decision-making, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Registrar General of India (RGI), under the Home Ministry, has setup 41 census workstations in different universities and institutes across the country, to leverage census data for policy advocacy, quality research, and informed decision-making.
“One of the major innovative steps taken by the Office of the Registrar General (ORG) and Census Commissioner of India (CCI) is to set up workstations for research on sample micro-data from the census. The ORG and CCI intends to allow researchers from universities and institutes to access sample micro-data from the previous two censuses for research purposes. To meet this objective, census workstations have been set up in 41 universities and institutes across the country,” a Home Ministry report, compiled ahead of the much-hyped census operations began, stated.
Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, covering house listing and housing census in Phase I from April to September — over a period of 30 days as per the convenience of respective state and Union Territory governments — followed by population enumeration in Phase II in February 2027 (except for Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it will be done in September, 2026).
Census Workstations
The workstations are fully equipped with all facilities for research on sample micro data from the census. “They are fully airconditioned and have a network of computer terminals for accessing the data. All published tables from the 1991 to 2011 censuses, sample microdata on House listing for the 2001 and 2011 Censuses and on Population Enumeration for Census 2011, have been made available in soft copy format,” the Home Ministry said.
An official from the university or institute will be posted at each workstation to provide access to the data for researchers, after this is approved by the steering group. “The researchers are permitted to use the statistical package for the social sciences (SPSS) and statistical data analysis (STATA) software available for tabulation,” the Home Ministry said.
Why Have These Workstations Been Set Up?
The research workstations are a joint collaboration between ORG and different institutions.
“Based on the data collected during the census, the ORG publishes important summary indicators and tables on statistics of the population. However, the massive unpublished data at the unit level has huge potential for in-depth micro analysis. The census data workstations enable researchers to study the social-economic-demographic context of India’s population, by providing access to anonymised census micro-data for methodical research,” said Pranab Mukhopadhyay, Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Mukhopadhyay said leveraging the power of data for policy advocacy, quality research, and informed decision-making, is the principle that guides the establishments of census data workstations across the country.
“The aim of making the data available through several centres across the country is to widen the reach and use of the data set. The objective of setting up workstations is to encourage the use of census data for research. It allows for greater utilisation of data by generating cross-tabulations from anonymised micro-data, which is not possible while working with aggregate census data,” he said.
According to the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), census micro-data presents enormous scope to study varying demographic patterns of India’s population, establish data validity and overall data quality measures. “It will help in bringing evidence-based findings for thematic schemes and programmes focused on population welfare,” it said.
The IEG is an autonomous, multidisciplinary centre for advanced research and training. It is one of India’s leading academic institutions in the fields of economic and social development.
Prominent among the 41 workstations, actively pursued by the ORG and CCI since 2021, are JNU, IIT Delhi, the Institute of Economic Growth, and the University of Madras. Such workstations have also been setup at BHU, AMU, IIT Kanpur, and at universities in Punjab, Goa, Karnataka, and other regions.
National Population Register
Although the Government had earlier decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) database across the entire country, excluding Assam, along with the House listing phase of the Census 2021 between April and September, 2020, the work was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updating the NPR database would now be done digitally. It will include self updating, wherein it is proposed to allow residents to update their own data fields after following some authentication protocols on a web portal.
A pre-test on NPR updation was undertaken in selected areas of all states and UTs, except Assam, along with a census pretest. Demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be collected and updated during the updation exercise. No documents or biometrics would be collected during the update.
The Government prepared the NPR of all ‘usual residents’ in the country in 2010, by collecting specific information of each resident. The NPR is prepared under various provisions of the Citizenship Rules, 2003, framed under the Citizenship Act, 1955.