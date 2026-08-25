ETV Bharat / bharat

Registrar General Of India Holds 2-day Conference On Census 2027

New Delhi: The Registrar General of India organised a two-day workshop for Census Operational Directors of select states and Union Territories to review preparations for the second phase of Census 2027, officials said.

The workshop focused on strengthening preparations for population enumeration across the country, improving coordination and ensuring effective implementation, the Census Commissioner's office said on X.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan addressed the conference and asked the officers to step up preparations for the second phase of the country's mammoth headcount exercise.

Population enumeration in Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be conducted from September 1 to 30, according to a gazette notification issued earlier this month.