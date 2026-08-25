Registrar General Of India Holds 2-day Conference On Census 2027
The workshop focused on strengthening preparations for population enumeration across the country, improving coordination and ensuring effective implementation
By PTI
Published : August 25, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Registrar General of India organised a two-day workshop for Census Operational Directors of select states and Union Territories to review preparations for the second phase of Census 2027, officials said.
The workshop focused on strengthening preparations for population enumeration across the country, improving coordination and ensuring effective implementation, the Census Commissioner's office said on X.
Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan addressed the conference and asked the officers to step up preparations for the second phase of the country's mammoth headcount exercise.
Population enumeration in Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be conducted from September 1 to 30, according to a gazette notification issued earlier this month.
The option for self-enumeration in these areas has been available from August 17 to 31, ahead of the field visits.
In the rest of the country, population enumeration will begin next year as part of the massive administrative exercise, which will use a digital-first framework to map demographic data.
The decennial census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 11,718 crore for conducting the Census, which will be the country's biggest headcount exercise.