Regime Change In Bihar? BJP's Powerful 'G2' Duo And Accusations By Opposition
Some political leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, termed Nitish’s Rajya Sabha switch the implementation of the “refined Maharashtra model” of regime change.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Patna: The opposition parties on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its powerful duo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sarcastically called ‘G2’, of orchestrating a calculated political coup in Bihar.
They claimed the BJP is removing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from power by implementing a regime change plan inspired by the “Maharashtra model”.
Expressing sympathy for 75-year-old Nitish, it also claimed the change disregards the public mandate and threatens the future of Nitish’s Janata Dal (United), as the BJP was out to destroy it just like it has done to several other regional parties across the country.
The remarks, especially about the JD(U), were also aimed at probing any possible fissures in the aftermath of the latest political developments and taking advantage.
The ruling NDA has 202 MLAs, including 85 of Nitish’s JD(U), in the 243-member Assembly. However, several of the JD(U) legislators and leaders profess allegiance to the socialist and secular ideology despite being a part of the alliance with the BJP.
Such leaders desisted from joining the BJP despite several opportunities and overtures and stuck with Nitish through ups and downs in his political journey. It would be interesting to watch the steps they take in his absence as the chief minister.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Executive President Tejashwi Prasad Yadav termed CM Nitish’s Rajya Sabha switch as the implementation of the “Maharashtra model” in a refined manner.
“I had been saying from the very beginning that the BJP would not allow him to remain chief minister after the polls. My statements have come true today,” he said, adding that the change of guard is against public aspirations.
The ‘Maharashtra model’ mentioned by the RJD leader referred to the 2022 political operation by the BJP to split the then Shiv Sena to dislodge the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. It was followed up with a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2023.
Using the political developments to attack the BJP, the RJD leader asserted that the saffron party did not want any leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Castes (EBC), Dalit, or tribal communities or those who talked about social justice to stay in power.
“Everywhere, be it Odisha or Madhya Pradesh, the BJP chooses such chief ministers, even if they hail from the OBC, who would act as a rubber stamp. We always used to say that the party has hijacked Nitish completely,” Tejashwi said.
Congress also reacted sharply to the development, with its General Secretary in charge of communications and MP Jairam Ramesh, who termed the development as “a leadership coup” in the state, “being brought at the behest of G2.”
“What the Indian National Congress repeatedly said during the Bihar election campaign has come true. A coup has been carried out to seize power in Bihar under a conspiracy hatched by G2. This is a betrayal of the public mandate in several ways,” Jairam wrote.
In reference to the BJP, ‘G2’ is a satirical term primarily used by opposition leaders as a shorthand for the party’s top leadership. Congress has frequently used ‘G2’ as a critical reference to PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, accusing them of “regime changes” in several states.
Meanwhile, the CPI(ML) termed the latest political developments in Bihar a treachery of the people’s mandate.
“The real issue is not what kind of political game plan the NDA had formed in Bihar or what kind of contamination it wants in the state. The main issue is that open treachery is being done with the public mandate it had sought in the name of Nitish. This is playing with Bihar and its public,” CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said.
