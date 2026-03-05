ETV Bharat / bharat

Regime Change In Bihar? BJP's Powerful 'G2' Duo And Accusations By Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah interact during the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on September 12, 2025 ( File/ANI )

Patna: The opposition parties on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its powerful duo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sarcastically called ‘G2’, of orchestrating a calculated political coup in Bihar.

They claimed the BJP is removing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from power by implementing a regime change plan inspired by the “Maharashtra model”.

Expressing sympathy for 75-year-old Nitish, it also claimed the change disregards the public mandate and threatens the future of Nitish’s Janata Dal (United), as the BJP was out to destroy it just like it has done to several other regional parties across the country.

The remarks, especially about the JD(U), were also aimed at probing any possible fissures in the aftermath of the latest political developments and taking advantage.

The ruling NDA has 202 MLAs, including 85 of Nitish’s JD(U), in the 243-member Assembly. However, several of the JD(U) legislators and leaders profess allegiance to the socialist and secular ideology despite being a part of the alliance with the BJP.

Such leaders desisted from joining the BJP despite several opportunities and overtures and stuck with Nitish through ups and downs in his political journey. It would be interesting to watch the steps they take in his absence as the chief minister.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Executive President Tejashwi Prasad Yadav termed CM Nitish’s Rajya Sabha switch as the implementation of the “Maharashtra model” in a refined manner.

“I had been saying from the very beginning that the BJP would not allow him to remain chief minister after the polls. My statements have come true today,” he said, adding that the change of guard is against public aspirations.